SPONSORED: Apply to North East Scotland College – what you need to know

Would you like to apply to North East Scotland College (NESCol)? Here’s what you need to know about securing your place on a course starting after the summer break.

NESCol has three main campuses located in Aberdeen City Centre, Altens and Fraserburgh. There is a range of full-time opportunities on offer throughout.

And now you can apply to North East Scotland College, with applications open for the new session starting 30 August. The NESCol team is on hand to guide prospective students through the process.

Live NESCol application workshops run each Wednesday from 10am to noon. Advisors are also available throughout the week via the NESCol LiveChat function.

You’ll be able to find out more about courses, facilities, funding, travel and lots more.

Make the most of NESCol’s Virtual Clearing Week

There is plenty of opportunity to find out more before you apply to North East Scotland College. You’ll have the chance to speak to subject specialists during the college’s Virtual Clearing Week, running from 9 August.

Clearing Week coincides with the issuing of exam certificates by the SQA. It will provide an opportunity for those receiving results to finalise plans and secure a spot on courses starting after the summer holidays.

Advisors will be available to answer general queries and talk prospective students through the application process throughout the week.

Academic staff will also be able to answer course-specific queries during appointments on 10 and 11 August.

Plus, a dedicated phone hotline will be available from 9 August to respond to general enquiries.

Fulfil your potential and apply to North East Scotland College

NESCol Principal Neil Cowie said: “Although provisional results were issued to school pupils prior to the summer break, we know a number of school leavers are in the process of making final decisions about their plans for the year ahead and receiving the exam certificate on 10 August will be a prompt for many to take that next step.

“Our Virtual Clearing Week was very successful last year in providing support and advice at such a crucial time.

“Friendly and knowledgeable teams will be on hand to provide guidance and to make the process of joining NESCol a smooth and welcoming one.

“Our curriculum is constantly evolving, with new and updated courses developed to meet the needs of industry and give students the best chance of rewarding careers.

“We also continue to innovate in course delivery to ensure an engaging and nurturing experience for all of our students.

“The new session promises to be an exciting time for students and staff, with opportunities and a real sense of energy about everything we have planned.

“Our focus is on ensuring everyone has the chance to fulfil their potential with NESCol and find the course that is right for them.”

Ready to apply to North East Scotland College? Book an appointment to speak to a NESCol advisor or academic staff member. Appointments are available between 10am and 3pm on 10 August and 11 August. From 9 August, you can also call the clearing hotline number on 01224 612301.