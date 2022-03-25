GALLERY: Children celebrate mothers with Draw Your Mum pictures

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Mother’s Day is just days away and children across the region have been showing off their artistic talents to celebrate an important person – their mum.

Youngsters across the north and north-east have been putting pen, ink and crayon to paper for the Press & Journal’s Draw Your Mum feature.

From portraits to family scenes, wee ones have shown just how special their mums – as well as aunites, grans and carers – are to them.

Throughout the week, the children’s lovely pictures have been appearing in paper in the Press & Journal Draw Your Mum supplements and now here’s your chance to see some of them.

Some of our Draw Your Mum drawings: