GALLERY: Children celebrate mothers with Draw Your Mum pictures

By Reporter
March 25, 2022
Post Thumbnail

Mother’s Day is just days away and children across the region have been showing off their artistic talents to celebrate an important person – their mum.

Youngsters across the north and north-east have been putting pen, ink and crayon to paper for the Press & Journal’s Draw Your Mum feature.

From portraits to family scenes, wee ones have shown just how special their mums – as well as aunites, grans and carers  – are to them.

Throughout the week, the children’s lovely pictures have been appearing in paper in the Press & Journal Draw Your Mum supplements and now here’s your chance to see some of them.

Some of our Draw Your Mum drawings:

Thomas Fallon (4) Inverness. I love you mummy because I do.
Sanna Smith (5) Rayne North. I love you to the moon and back!
Ritchie Rumbles (9) Buckie. Happy Mother’s Day.
Samuel Dick (9) Maud. Love you mum.
Paulina Samoroscenko (8) Boddam. You are the best.
Riely N (4) Peterhead. Happy Mother’s Day.
Pagie Jones (7) Tongue. You are beautiful.
Oscar Lebert (8) Stromness. You are the best mum ever.
Marley (10) Kininmonth. I love you mum.
Markuss Zaprepskis (5) Buckie. I love you so much.
Maci Allan (6) Inverness. My mum is beautiful.
Logan Gordon (5) Drumoak. I love you mummy!
Lily Pirie (5) Aberdeen. I love my mummy, she kisses me.
Holly Walker (9) Aberdeen. Mum I love you.
Hollie Chislom (9) Inverness. Happy Mother’s Day mummy.
Hamish (7) Drumoak. You are the best mummy!
Hamish Rhind (8) Forres. You are the best mum in the world.
Georgia Mead (10) Lossiemouth. My mum is head of many business.
Freya Laird (5) Aberdeen. I love when we bake together!
George Evans (5) Aberdeen. You are the best mummy ever!
Ethan (8) Nairn. To my mum, I love you
Ella (11) Westhill. Happy Mother’s Day!
Eleena Johal (5) Aberdeen. Happy Mother’s Day. I love you!
Eilidh (5) Lossiemouth. I love the strawberry cakes my mummy bakes.
Duncan (7) Muir of Ord. I love you.
Daniel Jasinski (6) Stonehaven. Happy Mother’s Day. Love you.
Charlotte (7) Hopeman. Thank you for looking after me.
Charlie Ross (7) Inverness. My mum is the best mum ever.
Ava (5) Aberlour. My mummy is nice.
Carley Campbell (7) Fort William. You are very kind.
Archie Thornton (3) Acharacle. I love you mum. Happy Mother’s Day.
Aman Shah (7) Inverness. I love my mum because she is fun.

