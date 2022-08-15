New figures show majority of RGU graduates moving into jobs

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Robert Gordon University (RGU) in Aberdeen has been listed as Scotland’s number one university for the employability of its graduates.

The Garthdee-based higher education institution has also been ranked as third in the UK overall for helping graduates land jobs.

According to the figures published by the Higher Education Statistics Agency (HESA), 96.1% of those leaving RGU are in jobs or education 15 months after graduating.

University bosses believe the results are a national recognition of the institution’s top employability record across the UK.

Praise for RGU staff

RGU principal Professor Steve Olivier said the figures reflected the hard work of the teaching staff of the university.

He also said it highlights the importance of RGU’s links with businesses in Aberdeen and the north-east.

Professor Olivier said: “The employment of our graduates is extremely important to us. The latest data from HESA is testament to our commitment to equipping students with the essential knowledge and skills to thrive as highly employable graduates.

“Our excellent graduate employability record is a result of our close collaboration with employers across all sectors in the design and delivery of our courses to offer teaching excellence through a relevant curriculum that is responsive to the evolving needs of industry.

“The results also show the significant role that work placements and work-based learning play within our courses. As well as the importance of embedding enterprise across all of our teaching and learning activity.

“In a changing society, we will ensure the sustained evolution of our curriculum so that our graduates can continue to succeed in their ambitions and make a positive impact within society well into the future.”

Figures from major survey

The statistics come from a survey called Graduate Outcomes which is the biggest annual social poll that highlights the employment perspectives and current status of recent graduates.

Everyone who completed a university course is asked to complete the survey 15 months after they have graduated.

The poll aims to “help current and future students gain an insight into career destinations and development.”

RGU was named Scottish university of the year in a higher education guide for 2021.

The Aberdeen institution was ranked second in Scotland and 11th in the UK for its quality of teaching in The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide.

