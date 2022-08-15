New figures show majority of RGU graduates moving into jobs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education

New figures show majority of RGU graduates moving into jobs

By David Proctor
August 15, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: August 15, 2022, 12:16 pm
RGU’s principal, Professor Steve Olivier.
Robert Gordon University (RGU) in Aberdeen has been listed as Scotland’s number one university for the employability of its graduates.

The Garthdee-based higher education institution has also been ranked as third in the UK overall for helping graduates land jobs.

According to the figures published by the Higher Education Statistics Agency (HESA), 96.1% of those leaving RGU are in jobs or education 15 months after graduating.

University bosses believe the results are a national recognition of the institution’s top employability record across the UK.

Robert Gordon University's campus in Garthdee.
Praise for RGU staff

RGU principal Professor Steve Olivier said the figures reflected the hard work of the teaching staff of the university.

He also said it highlights the importance of RGU’s links with businesses in Aberdeen and the north-east.

Professor Olivier said: “The employment of our graduates is extremely important to us. The latest data from HESA is testament to our commitment to equipping students with the essential knowledge and skills to thrive as highly employable graduates.

“Our excellent graduate employability record is a result of our close collaboration with employers across all sectors in the design and delivery of our courses to offer teaching excellence through a relevant curriculum that is responsive to the evolving needs of industry.

“The results also show the significant role that work placements and work-based learning play within our courses. As well as the importance of embedding enterprise across all of our teaching and learning activity.

“In a changing society, we will ensure the sustained evolution of our curriculum so that our graduates can continue to succeed in their ambitions and make a positive impact within society well into the future.”

Figures from major survey

The statistics come from a survey called Graduate Outcomes which is the biggest annual social poll that highlights the employment perspectives and current status of recent graduates.

Everyone who completed a university course is asked to complete the survey 15 months after they have graduated.

The poll aims to “help current and future students gain an insight into career destinations and development.”

RGU was named Scottish university of the year in a higher education guide for 2021.

The Aberdeen institution was ranked second in Scotland and 11th in the UK for its quality of teaching in The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide.

