North-east exam results show a ‘bumper year’ with increased pass rates

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Both Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire councils congratulated north-east pupils on their first exam results post-pandemic.

Across the region, pupils sat more exams than ever before, with improved results at most levels.

This year marks the first time pupils have returned to formal exam conditions since the pandemic derailed education in 2020.

Early data suggests that across Scotland, results are a little down on previous years under the alternative certification model. However, 2022 is still one of the strongest years outside of the pandemic.

In Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen City, education bosses reported a “bumper year” for qualifications.

This year, 6,644 Aberdeenshire pupils sat 31,340 exams – that’s the highest number in five years.

Similarly, Aberdeen City Council says more pupils are presenting for exams, with each pupil now sitting 4.87 exams on average.

Aberdeen City has some of its best results since 2015

Their results are improving, too.

In Aberdeen, a record number of pupils sat National 5 exams, and delivered the highest attainment levels since 2015 under an exam diet.

This pattern repeats at the Higher level, where pupils turned in the best results since 2015 and a 2.5% improvement on 2019.

Aberdeen City Council says that attainment at National 5, Higher and Advanced Higher is broadly in line with the national pass rate.

Education convenor Martin Greig offered his congratulations to everyone who helped to deliver these results.

“Our education service kept schools open throughout Covid,” said Mr Greig. “This required considerable organisational skills and generous support from staff including teachers who are usually deployed in strategic roles.

“They deserve acknowledgement, respect and thanks for keeping classrooms open and functioning; this did not happen everywhere in Scotland.”

Aberdeenshire apprenticeships deliver results

In Aberdeenshire, an innovative work programme has already made its mark on north-east exam results.

Aberdeenshire Council says the Foundation Apprenticeship programme has not only helped more pupils into positive destinations, but also improved overall attainment.

In 2020/21, around 800 pupils undertook the apprenticeships, achieving a 48% increase in attainment compared to school leavers without the apprenticeship.

The scheme is making a particularly strong impact on pupils from less affluent backgrounds, who are now closing the gap with their school colleagues.

For example, Peterhead Academy says attainment has increased by 112% thanks to the apprenticeship programme.

So what do the wider stats look like?

At S4 level, 48.1% of pupils achieved five or more National 5s, up from 46.2% the previous year. Of these, 58.6% got an A-D pass.

In S5, 130 pupils got five As, compared with 88 last year. Similarly, 114 pupils passed three or more Advanced Highers.

Overall, the number of qualifications achieved at S5 and S6 level is slightly down. However, Aberdeenshire Council says this is due to increased take-up of its Foundation Apprenticeships.

Head of Education Vincent Docherty said: “Congratulations to all of our young people, who have been following a greater number and broader range of qualifications this year.

“A key part of this has been an increase in the number of pupils undertaking Foundation Apprenticeships, which our research shows is leading to improved attainment and outcomes for participants.

“We believe the work-based element of the apprenticeships, coupled with the continuous assessment approach and giving pupils more responsibility for their own learning, are key factors in these positive outcomes.”

Support measures worked, says SQA

This reflects the narrative coming from the Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA), which suggests that pupils have learned many new skills with support from their schools.

Fiona Robertson, the SQA’s chief executive and Scotland’s chief examining officer, said: “Learners have demonstrated commitment and remarkable resilience this year, giving a strong performance despite the challenges they have faced. Indeed, this is one of the strongest sets of results in an exam year.”

Across Scotland, 138,000 pupils received their results today by text message, email and post.

Some 78.9% of those who sat Highers obtained an A to C pass, down from the 87.3% in 2021 but up from 74.8% in 2019, when exams were last held.

There were similar patterns in National 5 and Advanced Higher.

The SQA said the support measures put in place during the pandemic have helped, and pupils can take confidence in their grades.

Aberdeen education convener Mr Greig says north-east pupils should be proud.

“Young people have been patient and resilient through a challenging time, so the results reflect strong personal commitments in an exceptional period,” he said.

More from the Schools & Family team

Seven A’s is just the icing on the cake for island student

Exams success for north-east pupil leads to starry future

North pupils celebrate strong results in first exams post-Covid