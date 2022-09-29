Moray pupils in national poetry slam final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education

Moray pupils in national poetry slam final

By Garrett Stell
September 29, 2022, 5:00 pm
Dawn Thomson, Head Teacher, Findochty Primary School, Moray, said her school is ready to take on all comers.
Dawn Thomson, Head Teacher, Findochty Primary School, Moray, said her school is ready to take on all comers.

Pupils from Moray’s Findochty Primary School will put their quick wit to the test next week in the Scottish Youth Poetry Slam final.

After a two-year break, the competition will return in person on Wednesday, October 5th at Perth Theatre.

Six schools from across the country will take part, including a cohort of P5, P6 and P7 pupils from Moray’s Findochty Primary School.

Poetry bug is spreading

Viv Gee, who leads Findochty Primary School’s poetry workshops, said that her pupils are ready to shine next week.

“The Scottish Youth Poetry Slam workshops at Findochty Primary School are going really well. The pupils are so enthused and eager to write and perform.

“Usually when I work in schools, there are only a few pupils who want to read out their poems in front of the class. But at Findochty, everyone wants to.

“So much so, there’s nearly not enough time to get through everyone! I have loved getting to visit such a lovely part of the world every week to work with these fantastic young people.”

One week to go till we are Slamming! Join us online 1-2pm Wednesday 5th October 2022.http://www.confab.org.uk/slamming-it

Posted by Scottish Youth Poetry Slam on Wednesday, 28 September 2022

Dawn Thomson, Head Teacher, Findochty Primary School, Moray, said her school is ready to take on all comers.

“We’re delighted to have been invited to take part in this year’s Scottish Youth Poetry Slam.

“Our P5, P6 and P7 pupils are looking forward to the workshops with Viv and they are really excited to be representing Grampian in the slam.”

What’s the Scottish Youth Poetry Slam all about?

The national final will feature a fast-paced but good-natured head-to-head competition.

Groups of 12 or more poets perform original work. Their scores will be based on judges’ comments and crowd reactions.

Poet Tawona Earnest will host the awards. There will also be a special performance by the Scottish Youth Poetry Slam Digital Writing Group.

Read more from the schools and family team

Highlands, islands, Moray and Aberdeenshire represented in national school meal award shortlists

No public debate on funding for new secondary schools for fears of impacting Buckie by-election

Moray Council writes off school meals debt of £24,000 by one vote

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Education

Dawn Thomson, Head Teacher, Findochty Primary School, Moray, said her school is ready to take on all comers.
Nursery funding row: Opposition groups launch bid to summon full Highland Council
Dawn Thomson, Head Teacher, Findochty Primary School, Moray, said her school is ready to take on all comers.
Ness Castle pupils cook up community spirit at temporary home from home
Queen Elizabeth Muirtown Primary
Inverness pupils receive 'poignant' letter of thanks one day after Queen's death
Masha Aberdeen
Masha's safe haven in Aberdeen after fleeing one of Ukraine's most dangerous areas
Dawn Thomson, Head Teacher, Findochty Primary School, Moray, said her school is ready to take on all comers.
Scots is more than a dialect, say award-winning students
Dawn Thomson, Head Teacher, Findochty Primary School, Moray, said her school is ready to take on all comers.
Raasay pupils thrilled to meet Princess Anne
Dawn Thomson, Head Teacher, Findochty Primary School, Moray, said her school is ready to take on all comers.
Media boss Steve Parkinson says Robert Gordon College was the 'sturdy lighthouse' that guided…
Dawn Thomson, Head Teacher, Findochty Primary School, Moray, said her school is ready to take on all comers.
POLL: Should teachers go on strike?
2
Dawn Thomson, Head Teacher, Findochty Primary School, Moray, said her school is ready to take on all comers.
The future’s bright, the future’s bilingual: Meet the north-east children speaking multiple languages
Dawn Thomson, Head Teacher, Findochty Primary School, Moray, said her school is ready to take on all comers.
'We’ve lost a lot of people': Next generation of north-east chefs face uphill battle…

More from Press and Journal

Dawn Thomson, Head Teacher, Findochty Primary School, Moray, said her school is ready to take on all comers.
Estranged husband of Renee MacRae 'pleased that justice has been seen to be done'…
Brewdog ellon
Brewdog served with HSE improvement notice following three safety breaches
Dawn Thomson, Head Teacher, Findochty Primary School, Moray, said her school is ready to take on all comers.
'They helped us form a forever family': Aberdeen couple to run a marathon for…
Jack Sanders (14) heads in the winner for Kilmarnock against Ayr United last season. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers add defender Jack Sanders on loan from Kilmarnock
mobile speed camera
Driver caught doing 100mph was one of 500 flouting Drumoak's 30mph zone
nuffield health aberdeen
Nuffield Health to close all spa pools due to 'considerable' rise in energy prices

Editor's Picks