Moray pupils in national poetry slam final

Pupils from Moray’s Findochty Primary School will put their quick wit to the test next week in the Scottish Youth Poetry Slam final.

After a two-year break, the competition will return in person on Wednesday, October 5th at Perth Theatre.

Six schools from across the country will take part, including a cohort of P5, P6 and P7 pupils from Moray’s Findochty Primary School.

Poetry bug is spreading

Viv Gee, who leads Findochty Primary School’s poetry workshops, said that her pupils are ready to shine next week.

“The Scottish Youth Poetry Slam workshops at Findochty Primary School are going really well. The pupils are so enthused and eager to write and perform.

“Usually when I work in schools, there are only a few pupils who want to read out their poems in front of the class. But at Findochty, everyone wants to.

“So much so, there’s nearly not enough time to get through everyone! I have loved getting to visit such a lovely part of the world every week to work with these fantastic young people.”

One week to go till we are Slamming! Join us online 1-2pm Wednesday 5th October 2022.http://www.confab.org.uk/slamming-it Posted by Scottish Youth Poetry Slam on Wednesday, 28 September 2022

Dawn Thomson, Head Teacher, Findochty Primary School, Moray, said her school is ready to take on all comers.

“We’re delighted to have been invited to take part in this year’s Scottish Youth Poetry Slam.

“Our P5, P6 and P7 pupils are looking forward to the workshops with Viv and they are really excited to be representing Grampian in the slam.”

What’s the Scottish Youth Poetry Slam all about?

The national final will feature a fast-paced but good-natured head-to-head competition.

Groups of 12 or more poets perform original work. Their scores will be based on judges’ comments and crowd reactions.

Poet Tawona Earnest will host the awards. There will also be a special performance by the Scottish Youth Poetry Slam Digital Writing Group.

