No public debate on funding for new secondary schools for fears of impacting Buckie by-election

Discussions on funding to replace two secondary schools is not being held in public for fear of influencing a by-election in Buckie.

Members at a meeting of the full Moray Council this week voted by 14 to 10 to hold the debate on seeking Scottish Government money to replace Forres Academy, which is a priority for the local authority, in private.

There is also an option to seek money to replace Buckie High School.

A decision on submitting an application to the third phase of the learning estate improvement programme was supposed to taken at a meeting of the education, children’s and leisure services committee on 14 September.

However, that was cancelled following the death of the Queen.

Conservative leader of the council Kathleen Robertson called for discussions to be held in private as it may influence the outcome of the Buckie by-election.

SNP group leader Graham Leadbitter said he understood the reasons behind the move.

However, he added that the report had been available to people and the debate should “stay in the public domain”.

Deputy chief executive Denise Whitworth, who is also returning officer for Moray felt there were points of “controversy” concerning the schools funding, and advised the debate should be held in private.

Any application for funding must be submitted by close of business on 31 October.

Forres Academy is in a worse state than Buckie High – but not by much – and its replacement is priority for the local authority.

It has a D standard for the condition, which is the worst a school can be rated.

Buckie is deemed to be poor with a C mark. Because that assessment was done five years ago there are fears it could have since fallen into the lowest category.

Both are below the minimum requirement of a double B mark for condition and suitability.

Forres ranks as B in terms of the size and flexibility of classrooms for learning and teaching. Buckie has a C rating.

Those are likely to drop because of the declining condition of the buildings.

Over the past eight years the council has spent almost £5 million trying to sort out problems at Forres. However, it has continued to deteriorate.

A successful bid to the fund would see up to 50% of the cost met with the rest footed by the local authority. This is the same local authority that has to find budget savings of £20 million in the next two years.

Options to replace Forres Academy include a new secondary school and community hub for £79.2 million. Another is for a three to 18 community campus incorporating Applegrove Primary costing £87.4 million.

A major refurbishment and extension is also up for consideration, but at a projected cost of £91.1 million it is unlikely to be the preferred choice.

A different site from the current one will be needed for a new Forres Academy, with Roysvale common good land the preferred choice.

There is no refurbishment option for Buckie.

A new build secondary with community hub would cost £84.1 million. A combined three to 18 campus would total £95.7 million.

Both options would have to be constructed within the current school boundary.

A by-election will be held in Buckie on November 3. It was triggered by the resignation of Liberal Democrat councillor Christopher Price in August.