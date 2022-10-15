Jim McInally has sympathy for Peterhead players after early-season struggles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jim McInally has sympathy for Peterhead players after early-season struggles

By Jamie Durent
October 15, 2022, 6:00 am
Peterhead manager Jim McInally. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Peterhead manager Jim McInally. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

Jim McInally sympathises with his Peterhead players as they try to find a way out of their current plight.

Peterhead have won just once this season and sit bottom of League One. They have been beset by injuries and poor form and defeats have drained the confidence levels at Balmoor.

McInally has not been able to pick a settled side and the absence of forward options mean the team have not been as much of a goal threat as he would like.

“I’ve got total sympathy for the players,” he said. “It’s so frustrating as the manager, the same for Davie (Nicholls, assistant) and Stuart Hogg.

“Every time we think we’ve turned a wee corner, we get another jolt. We have to keep going, there’s nothing else we can do.

Peterhead manager Jim McInally. Photo by Duncan Brown
Peterhead manager Jim McInally. Image: Duncan Brown

“Once we are where we want to be, we can then judge ourselves a bit better. Once we’ve got our strongest squad in place we can take it from there.

“I have always liked to make sure we look like scoring but playing with one limits your chances of scoring goals. When we get the squad back I would to think playing with two or three up top.

“To be honest, I never hear anything but support for the players (at Balmoor). Nobody likes watching their team lose four goals and I think a lot of people understand the changes that have happened.

“I don’t want to make excuses and I won’t start now. We need to get where we want to be with the squad and we are getting there.”

They face another full-time team this weekend, as they make one of their longest trips of the season to Dumfries to face Queen of the South.

Queens sit seventh in the table, 11 points behind leaders Edinburgh City, after their relegation from the Championship.

“All the full-time teams can’t be successful,” said McInally. “They were good against us up at Peterhead; they scored just before half-time and were too strong for us in the second half.

Jack Wilkie is back in the Peterhead side for today’s game. Image: Duncan Brown

“It’s a nice stadium for the boys to play in and as Peterhead manager, I’ve never been there.

“We need to be competitive and if they (Queens) do feel any pressure, we need to try cash in on it.”

Andy McCarthy and Paul Dixon will be out, joining Russell McLean, Andy McCarthy, Hamish Ritchie and Ola Adeyemo on the sidelines.

Jack Brown, David Wilson and Danny Strachan have all been nursing knocks but could feature, while Dundee loan pair Jack Wilkie and Ewan Murray will be back in the squad.

