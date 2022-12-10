Inverness councillor says families are waiting up to four years for ADHD diagnosis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Inverness councillor says families are waiting up to four years for ADHD diagnosis

By Nicola Sinclair
December 10, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: December 15, 2022, 10:24 am
Councillor and junior doctor David Gregg says some Inverness families are going private to get ADHD diagnosis.


A trainee doctor and Inverness councillor says some families in his ward are spending thousands and waiting years just to secure an ADHD diagnosis.

Councillor David Gregg brought the matter to the attention of the full Highland Council at its meeting yesterday.

Speaking to the P&J today, he said he was contacted by local families whose children aren’t able to go to school.

In a written question to council leader Raymond Bremner, Mr Gregg said:

“I have been contacted by local residents who have been waiting four years for ADHD and other neurodiversity assessments, and are now paying four figures for private assessments.

“Can the council provide the current number of children waiting for ADHD assessments and the average waiting time for assessment, by geographical area across the council?”

Long wait times for ADHD diagnosis

However, the council’s answer fell flat for Mr Gregg.

Highland Council effectively batted the issue back to NHS Highland, saying that neurodiversity is a health matter.

Highland Council said ADHD diagnosis is a matter for the health board. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson

The council said it’s “aware of the long waits” but doesn’t have any specific figures. They said this is partly because GPs can make the referrals and do not need to inform the council they have done so.

But as a trainee doctor himself, Mr Gregg doesn’t plan to let the matter go.

“I’ve been at the other end of the table when I was working in a GP practice,” he says. “You get people coming in saying ‘I think my kid’s got ADHD’ but GPs aren’t the ones who diagnose this. They refer it on through schools to NHS Highland.

“So the council’s got a big role to play.”

Council agrees to NHS workshop on diagnosis delays

For the Inverness families contacting Mr Gregg, the wait for ADHD diagnosis is clearly affecting their child’s education.

Earlier this year, the P&J launched a special investigative series revealing the battle that families face to get the right support for neurodiverse children.

Read the P&J’s special report into the families struggling to secure autism diagnosis and support.

“Part of the reason I asked the question was to get a handle on how systemic the issue is,” says Mr Gregg.

“I had residents contact me saying they’re really struggling to get their children the education they need, and the bit that’s holding them back is having a formal diagnosis. As a result, they’re not going to school.

“So it was a little disappointing not to get any answers on that yesterday.”

What he did get, though, was agreement from the council leader to delve a bit deeper. Mr Bremner agreed to Mr Gregg’s proposal to hold a workshop between council and NHS representatives.

Mr Gregg hopes this will shed some light on the issue and hopefully help move cases forward.

“This is something that’s affecting children’s education, so we can’t just wash our hands of it,” he says.

North-east school claims top prize in energy transition challenge

Teacher strike update: Here’s what you need to know for this week and beyond

‘Sharenting’: Should I post photos of my kids online?

Editor's Picks

Most Commented