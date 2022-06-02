Newly-elected trainee doctor tells Highland Council it must do more to support working-age councillors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Newly-elected trainee doctor tells Highland Council it must do more to support working-age councillors

By Nicola Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter
June 2, 2022, 5:00 pm
Councillor David Gregg wants to see a more representative chamber. Picture by Jason Hedges
Councillor David Gregg wants to see a more representative chamber. Picture by Jason Hedges

A trainee doctor who was elected to Highland Council last month has said the local authority needs to do more to support its younger intake.

Councillor David Gregg made the comments at the first meeting of the new Highland Council last week.

The Liberal Democrat member was elected to represent the ward of Inverness Millburn.

Mr Gregg got to his feet last week during a row about the date of Inverness Area Committee.

Mr Gregg was one of several members to challenge a late change of date for the meeting.

“Happily, there was talk in the speech from [new council leader] Raymond Bremner about reversing the trend of young people leaving the Highlands,” said Mr Gregg.

“There’s a lot of us elected onto this council but a lot of us are working full-time, working night shifts. It’s important we can schedule these meetings around our work shifts so we’ve got voices of people who are still working to give an opinion.”

He added: “I’ve already used up annual leave and scheduled shifts around meetings that have now been cancelled.”

A more representative council

Speaking after the meeting, Mr Gregg said this is one of the youngest councils to date.

In the Liberal Democrat group, Mr Gregg, Molly Nolan, Morven-May MacCallum and Colin Aitken are all under 30.

The Conservatives, Greens and SNP also have several young Highland councillors among their ranks.

“In general Highland Council does a reasonable job, because they normally publish a whole year’s schedule, and it’s fixed,” he said. “But certainly over the first few weeks there’s been a lot of ‘please attend this session, it’s mandatory and it’s in three weeks’.”

“For anyone who is working it’s difficult to reschedule at such short notice. Realistically they need to give good, decent notice of changes to meetings.”

older people's champions
The previous council (above) had an older age profile than the current term, which has several new members under 30. Photo by Sandy McCook.

Mr Gregg says it’s not just an issue for young people or working people, but also for members with children or caring responsibilities.

He praised Teams meetings as an “excellent” step to help working members and rural members make it to meetings.

“If you don’t make meetings accessible – if you put up barriers – you don’t get a representative council,” he says.

“During our campaign a lot of constituents said it was great to see young people running. I think Highland Council now looks much more like the people we represent.”

