Newly-elected trainee doctor tells Highland Council it must do more to support working-age councillors

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A trainee doctor who was elected to Highland Council last month has said the local authority needs to do more to support its younger intake.

Councillor David Gregg made the comments at the first meeting of the new Highland Council last week.

The Liberal Democrat member was elected to represent the ward of Inverness Millburn.

Mr Gregg got to his feet last week during a row about the date of Inverness Area Committee.

Mr Gregg was one of several members to challenge a late change of date for the meeting.

“Happily, there was talk in the speech from [new council leader] Raymond Bremner about reversing the trend of young people leaving the Highlands,” said Mr Gregg.

“There’s a lot of us elected onto this council but a lot of us are working full-time, working night shifts. It’s important we can schedule these meetings around our work shifts so we’ve got voices of people who are still working to give an opinion.”

He added: “I’ve already used up annual leave and scheduled shifts around meetings that have now been cancelled.”

A more representative council

Speaking after the meeting, Mr Gregg said this is one of the youngest councils to date.

In the Liberal Democrat group, Mr Gregg, Molly Nolan, Morven-May MacCallum and Colin Aitken are all under 30.

The Conservatives, Greens and SNP also have several young Highland councillors among their ranks.

“In general Highland Council does a reasonable job, because they normally publish a whole year’s schedule, and it’s fixed,” he said. “But certainly over the first few weeks there’s been a lot of ‘please attend this session, it’s mandatory and it’s in three weeks’.”

“For anyone who is working it’s difficult to reschedule at such short notice. Realistically they need to give good, decent notice of changes to meetings.”

Mr Gregg says it’s not just an issue for young people or working people, but also for members with children or caring responsibilities.

He praised Teams meetings as an “excellent” step to help working members and rural members make it to meetings.

“If you don’t make meetings accessible – if you put up barriers – you don’t get a representative council,” he says.

“During our campaign a lot of constituents said it was great to see young people running. I think Highland Council now looks much more like the people we represent.”