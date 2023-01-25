Aberdeen schools to close for King Charles III’s coronation

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

School pupils and teaching staff in Aberdeen could get an extra day off in May to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III.

It comes after the UK and Scottish Governments announced there would be an extended long weekend to mark the special occasion.

Therefore, schools across Aberdeen are expected to close their doors on Monday, May 8.

Members of the city council’s education and children’s services committee unanimously agreed to the extra holiday date today.

An application will now be made to the Scottish Government seeking permission to close schools in the city for the day.

Will other council staff get the coronation day off?

Meanwhile, the local authority’s staff governance committee will consider whether wider council staff will also get the day off when it meets on Monday.

If the public holiday date is approved it could cost the council up to £25,000 in enhanced pay rates for staff who would have to work.

Two extra holiday dates were previously agreed by the council last year.

The first was to celebrate the Diamond Jubilee in June and the other was to mark the funeral of Her Majesty the Queen in September.

Exams to be rescheduled

In a letter sent to local authorities, Scottish ministers said it was “important” that families across the country participate in the Coronation celebrations.

They also said they were “supportive” of May 8 being taken as a school holiday.

It was noted that any SQA exams due to take place on the proposed public holiday will be rescheduled to another date.