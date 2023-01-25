A96 Inverness to Aberdeen road reopens following four-vehicle crash near Tornagrain

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The A96 Inverness to Aberdeen road was closed for two hours today following a four-vehicle crash, involving two lorries, near Tornagrain.

The incident, which also involved two cars, happened at Newton of Petty shortly after 10.30am, close to the Ardersier turn-off.

Police, fire, and paramedics were scrambled to the scene, just 1.5 miles west of Tornagrain.

CLEAR ✅ ⌚ 12:39#A96 Newton of Petty The carriageway is now OPEN✅ after an earlier collision Traffic is slowly returning to normal❗#DriveSafe@NETrunkRoads — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) January 25, 2023

Three fire appliances from Inverness were seen making their way east along the A96 towards the incident shortly after the alarm was raised at 10.38pm.

Crews ensured the vehicles were safe before leaving the incident at 11.23pm.

The road was closed in both directions for around 90 minutes as crews dealt with the incident.

The road has now fully reopened.

Motorists were facing delays of up to 15 minutes due to heavy traffic in the area at the time.

In a statement, a police spokeswoman said: “Around 10.30am on Wednesday, January 25, police were called to a report of a road crash involving four vehicles on the A96 at Dalcross.

“Officers attended and the vehicles were recovered.”