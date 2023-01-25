A96 Inverness to Aberdeen road reopens following four-vehicle crash near Tornagrain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
A96 Inverness to Aberdeen road reopens following four-vehicle crash near Tornagrain

By Michelle Henderson
January 25, 2023, 11:08 am Updated: January 25, 2023, 9:03 pm
Police, fire and paramedics are all in attendance. Image: DC Thomson.
Police, fire and paramedics are all in attendance. Image: DC Thomson.

The A96 Inverness to Aberdeen road was closed for two hours today following a four-vehicle crash, involving two lorries, near Tornagrain.

The incident, which also involved two cars, happened at Newton of Petty shortly after 10.30am, close to the Ardersier turn-off.

Police, fire, and paramedics were scrambled to the scene, just 1.5 miles west of Tornagrain.

Three fire appliances from Inverness were seen making their way east along the A96 towards the incident shortly after the alarm was raised at 10.38pm.

Crews ensured the vehicles were safe before leaving the incident at 11.23pm.

The road was closed in both directions for around 90 minutes as crews dealt with the incident.

The road has now fully reopened.

Motorists were facing delays of up to 15 minutes due to heavy traffic in the area at the time.

In a statement, a police spokeswoman said: “Around 10.30am on Wednesday, January 25, police were called to a report of a road crash involving four vehicles on the A96 at Dalcross.

“Officers attended and the vehicles were recovered.”

 

 





