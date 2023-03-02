Banchory student takes on new ambassador role

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jamie Holroyde from Banchory has been named a coding ambassador and will work to make digital skills more accessible to young people across Europe.

Jamie’s coding journey started as a six-year-old when his parents bought him a coding book for Christmas.

Since then, Jamie has been recognised by Crest, a British Science Association programme, for his STEM project work that inspires young people to think and behave like scientists and engineers.

He received the programme’s gold award a year ahead of his peers, which meant that Jamie has been able to create longer coding assignments packed with authentic research.

Now, Jamie will serve as a Meet and Code ambassador, and he will be able to bring his skills to a wider audience.

Taking his talents on the road

He believes in the power of technology to make the world better. Just as importantly, he knows that we’ll need passionate researchers to make that happen.

It’s a role he’s already shown he’s comfortable assuming.

“In terms of everyday uses, I think computing is invaluable. We’re moving towards a more digital world and it will certainly get more digital from here.

“When it comes to computer science, it’s all about logical thinking. And learning those kinds of skills is invaluable, even if you never touch a computer again – which is unlikely!”

He said that the logical thinking and problem-solving skills he’s learned through computing have paid dividends on exams in other subjects.

“Coding teaches a helpful way of thinking and organising your thoughts.

“When it comes down to it, computers are actually pretty dumb. They’re just following instructions. I think learning the skills to break down your thought processes into the simplest form has certainly helped me in other aspects of life.

“It’s a great skill for anyone to have.”

Next step in the coding journey

Next, Jamie wants to show other people the lessons coding has taught him.

One of the prizes from Meet and Code was a new Photon Robot. Jamie wants to use it to help young pupils at Everything Electronic, the local coding club where he got his start and now volunteers his time.

“I think it should be useful. It’s always nice having something physical that you can see move about and program.”

The full details for his new ambassador role are still in the works. But Meet and Code said that Jamie will play a pivotal role in advocating for coding education across Europe.

