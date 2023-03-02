Banchory student takes on new ambassador role

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education

Banchory student takes on new ambassador role

By Garrett Stell
March 2, 2023, 5:00 pm
Jamie Holroyde has had a passion for coding from a very young age. Image: Jamie Holroyde
Jamie Holroyde has had a passion for coding from a very young age. Image: Jamie Holroyde

Jamie Holroyde from Banchory has been named a coding ambassador and will work to make digital skills more accessible to young people across Europe.

Jamie’s coding journey started as a six-year-old when his parents bought him a coding book for Christmas.

Since then, Jamie has been recognised by Crest, a British Science Association programme, for his STEM project work that inspires young people to think and behave like scientists and engineers.

He received the programme’s gold award a year ahead of his peers, which meant that Jamie has been able to create longer coding assignments packed with authentic research.

Now, Jamie will serve as a Meet and Code ambassador, and he will be able to bring his skills to a wider audience.

Taking his talents on the road

He believes in the power of technology to make the world better. Just as importantly, he knows that we’ll need passionate researchers to make that happen.

Jamie Holroyde, with the coding robot that he won as the 2022 Meet and Code superstar. Image: Jamie Holroyde 

It’s a role he’s already shown he’s comfortable assuming.

“In terms of everyday uses, I think computing is invaluable. We’re moving towards a more digital world and it will certainly get more digital from here.

“When it comes to computer science, it’s all about logical thinking. And learning those kinds of skills is invaluable, even if you never touch a computer again – which is unlikely!”

He said that the logical thinking and problem-solving skills he’s learned through computing have paid dividends on exams in other subjects.

“Coding teaches a helpful way of thinking and organising your thoughts.

“When it comes down to it, computers are actually pretty dumb. They’re just following instructions. I think learning the skills to break down your thought processes into the simplest form has certainly helped me in other aspects of life.

“It’s a great skill for anyone to have.”

Next step in the coding journey

Next, Jamie wants to show other people the lessons coding has taught him.

One of the prizes from Meet and Code was a new Photon Robot. Jamie wants to use it to help young pupils at Everything Electronic, the local coding club where he got his start and now volunteers his time.

“I think it should be useful. It’s always nice having something physical that you can see move about and program.”

The full details for his new ambassador role are still in the works. But Meet and Code said that Jamie will play a pivotal role in advocating for coding education across Europe.

