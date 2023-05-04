Education ‘Why shouldn’t they be comfy?’: Peterhead teacher trials flexible seating Pupils are proving calmer and more productive as bean bags, armchairs, cushions and even exercise balls replace standard classroom chairs By Calum Petrie May 4 2023, 5.00pm Share ‘Why shouldn’t they be comfy?’: Peterhead teacher trials flexible seating Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/education/5689150/why-shouldnt-they-be-comfy-peterhead-teacher-trials-flexible-seating/ Copy Link 0 comment Primary 4 pupils at Peterhead Central School have comfier seats than most. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]
Conversation