The 6 places to visit for food if you’re celebrating the King’s Coronation in Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

The 6 places to visit for food if you’re celebrating the King’s Coronation in Inverness

Tuck into grub that's fit for a King this Saturday with items from any of these Inverness-based businesses.

A pot of red berry tea with an Empire biscuit and lemon meringue slice from Simpsons. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
A pot of red berry tea with an Empire biscuit and lemon meringue slice from Simpsons. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
By Karla Sinclair

This Saturday marks the Coronation of His Majesty The King, and people across the country will be coming together to celebrate the historic occasion.

Whether you intend on spending the day out and about with friends and family or cosy at home on the sofa, food will need to come into the equation at one point (or several).

We have pulled together a list of places with special offers and menu items available this weekend so those of you based in Inverness can celebrate the King’s Coronation in style.

La Tortilla Asesina

From noon to 1pm on Saturday, foodies have the opportunity to tuck into curried chicken and rice paella from La Tortilla Asesina for just £5.

Cooked under the restaurant’s outdoor gazebo, you can choose to take your paella away or enjoy it at the premises. You’ll even be treated to a side of mayo sauce too.

Address: 99 Castle Street, Inverness IV2 3EA

La Tortilla Asesina opened in 2003. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Victorian Market

Fancy enjoying some live music on the day? Then I would encourage you to put Victorian Market on your radar.

From 1pm to 8pm there will be performances in the venue’s Food Hall as part of its ‘Summer Nights Taster Weekend’.

And if that wasn’t enough already, you also have an impressive list of options in terms of where to visit for food including Salt N Fire, Bad Girl Bakery and Sushi Inverness.

Address: Academy Street, Inverness IV1 1JN

Sushi Inverness is one of the vendors located in the Victorian Market. Image: Sandy McCook /DC Thomson

Simpsons

Simpsons will be applying a royal twist on its traditional afternoon this Saturday and there are two sittings available for you to book in for at noon and 2pm.

Diners can enjoy a delicious selection of homemade sweet and savoury treats whilst watching the Coronation take place on the venue’s TV screens.

With limited spaces available, booking is essential by calling 01463 250200.

Address: Culloden Road, Inverness IV2 5BA

Simpsons’ prawn Marie Rose sandwich. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

Whisk Away

If you’re looking to secure a selection of treats in the area ahead of celebrating the King’s Coronation, then Whisk Away has got you covered.

Foodies can secure a £13 afternoon tea from the café which includes a sandwich, sausage roll, Cathedral twist, Earl Grey sponge, Victoria sponge and a Gold bar rocky road.

For bookings, message the team via the Whisky Away Facebook page.

Address: 19 Queensgate, Inverness IV1 1DF

Whisk Away is offering afternoon teas for £13 per person. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Hampers and Champers

Anne Marie Fraser, founder of Hampers and Champers, is another local business owner keen to satisfy foodies during the King’s Coronation in Inverness.

The entrepreneur has pulled together an impressive afternoon tea selection priced at £15 per person. It contains sandwiches, a wrap, sausage roll, quiche and a pork pie.

On the sweet front, expect a miniature Victoria sponge, millionaire’s shortbread and scones with jam and clotted cream.

Alternatively, you can opt for a nibble and graze box packed with cheese, meats, sausage rolls and tray bakes for £18 per person.

Email annemarie@hampersandchampersinverness.com for more information.

Address: 6 Southside Road, Inverness IV2 3AU

Anne Marie Fraser also runs local cafe Am Bothan with her partner Dave McLeod. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Cafe 1

To celebrate the King’s Coronation Cafe 1 has a special British menu on offer for the entire month of May, so this deal isn’t restricted to Saturday alone.

Featuring Coronation curried peas and lettuce soup, beer battered Scottish haddock and lemon mousse, diners can opt for two courses for £17.50 or three courses for £24.

Two Coronation cocktails are on the cards for £5.50 each too.

Address: 75 Castle Street, Inverness IV2 3EA

Cafe 1 is offering a special King’s Coronation menu this May. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
A pot of red berry tea with an Empire biscuit and lemon meringue slice from Simpsons. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
New supermarket and owner for Aberdeen’s Berryden retail park
2
Cex has been told staff will have to hold on to stock for the statutory 48 hours. It's a law designed to help police track down stolen goods. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson.
Police block Aberdeen secondhand shop from selling stock more quickly over stolen goods fears
3
A pot of red berry tea with an Empire biscuit and lemon meringue slice from Simpsons. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Teenager charged after young children find skull in Aberdeen garden
4
A pot of red berry tea with an Empire biscuit and lemon meringue slice from Simpsons. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Woman ordered to pay £150 compensation to baby after dog attack
5
The Learney Arms could be forced to close due to a noise row with a neighbour.
Only pub in Torphins facing ‘imminent closure’ as noise complaints from neighbour lead to…
4
6
A pot of red berry tea with an Empire biscuit and lemon meringue slice from Simpsons. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Drink-driver ‘thought she was fine’ to get behind wheel after daytime drinking session
7
A pot of red berry tea with an Empire biscuit and lemon meringue slice from Simpsons. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Scottish Curry Awards: All the north and north-east winners
8
A pot of red berry tea with an Empire biscuit and lemon meringue slice from Simpsons. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Police officers take legal action over proposed ‘no beards’ policy
9
A pot of red berry tea with an Empire biscuit and lemon meringue slice from Simpsons. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Openreach: Next locations for full-fibre broadband in north and north-east
2
10
Shelves full of stock in Nisbets
Aberdeen city centre shop owned by millionaire businessman to close

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]