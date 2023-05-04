The 6 places to visit for food if you’re celebrating the King’s Coronation in Inverness

This Saturday marks the Coronation of His Majesty The King, and people across the country will be coming together to celebrate the historic occasion.

Whether you intend on spending the day out and about with friends and family or cosy at home on the sofa, food will need to come into the equation at one point (or several).

We have pulled together a list of places with special offers and menu items available this weekend so those of you based in Inverness can celebrate the King’s Coronation in style.

La Tortilla Asesina

From noon to 1pm on Saturday, foodies have the opportunity to tuck into curried chicken and rice paella from La Tortilla Asesina for just £5.

Cooked under the restaurant’s outdoor gazebo, you can choose to take your paella away or enjoy it at the premises. You’ll even be treated to a side of mayo sauce too.

Address: 99 Castle Street, Inverness IV2 3EA

Victorian Market

Fancy enjoying some live music on the day? Then I would encourage you to put Victorian Market on your radar.

From 1pm to 8pm there will be performances in the venue’s Food Hall as part of its ‘Summer Nights Taster Weekend’.

And if that wasn’t enough already, you also have an impressive list of options in terms of where to visit for food including Salt N Fire, Bad Girl Bakery and Sushi Inverness.

Address: Academy Street, Inverness IV1 1JN

Simpsons

Simpsons will be applying a royal twist on its traditional afternoon this Saturday and there are two sittings available for you to book in for at noon and 2pm.

Diners can enjoy a delicious selection of homemade sweet and savoury treats whilst watching the Coronation take place on the venue’s TV screens.

With limited spaces available, booking is essential by calling 01463 250200.

Address: Culloden Road, Inverness IV2 5BA

Whisk Away

If you’re looking to secure a selection of treats in the area ahead of celebrating the King’s Coronation, then Whisk Away has got you covered.

Foodies can secure a £13 afternoon tea from the café which includes a sandwich, sausage roll, Cathedral twist, Earl Grey sponge, Victoria sponge and a Gold bar rocky road.

For bookings, message the team via the Whisky Away Facebook page.

Address: 19 Queensgate, Inverness IV1 1DF

Hampers and Champers

Anne Marie Fraser, founder of Hampers and Champers, is another local business owner keen to satisfy foodies during the King’s Coronation in Inverness.

The entrepreneur has pulled together an impressive afternoon tea selection priced at £15 per person. It contains sandwiches, a wrap, sausage roll, quiche and a pork pie.

On the sweet front, expect a miniature Victoria sponge, millionaire’s shortbread and scones with jam and clotted cream.

Alternatively, you can opt for a nibble and graze box packed with cheese, meats, sausage rolls and tray bakes for £18 per person.

Email annemarie@hampersandchampersinverness.com for more information.

Address: 6 Southside Road, Inverness IV2 3AU



Cafe 1

To celebrate the King’s Coronation Cafe 1 has a special British menu on offer for the entire month of May, so this deal isn’t restricted to Saturday alone.

Featuring Coronation curried peas and lettuce soup, beer battered Scottish haddock and lemon mousse, diners can opt for two courses for £17.50 or three courses for £24.

Two Coronation cocktails are on the cards for £5.50 each too.

Address: 75 Castle Street, Inverness IV2 3EA