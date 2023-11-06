Now in Inverness! Get your tickets today for the Press and Journal Christmas Concert

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Now in Inverness! Get your tickets today for the Press and Journal Christmas Concert

Our iconic concert is coming to Inverness after more than 50 years in Aberdeen.

By Calum Petrie
Our Christmas Concert is set to make its Inverness debut. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Our Christmas Concert is set to make its Inverness debut. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

‘Tis the season for carols and cheer, and you’ll find it all at the 2023 Press & Journal Christmas Concert in Inverness. Tickets go on sale today, so keep reading to find out all you need to know to book your spot.

After more than 50 years on stage in Aberdeen, our iconic Christmas Concert is now coming to the Highlands for the very first time.

More than 160 young people from six primary schools are set to perform, and our local stars are already warming up for the big night.

The show takes place at The Kingsmills Hotel in Inverness on Tuesday, December 5 at 6.30pm.

Beginning today at 6am, you can get your tickets online via Ticketmaster by clicking here.

All tickets are general admission, so no need to worry about booking specific seats. Just show up on time on the day to secure your spot.

Tickets are £12 and £5 for concessions (over-65s and kids 6-17). All proceeds will go to our Pounds for Primaries initiative to benefit local schools across our circulation area.

Press and Journal Christmas Concert an event that ‘stays with you for life’

Show director Laura Pike said: “I think there’s such a need for a platform for performance everywhere, especially after Covid.

“Kids need more opportunities to get up and show the world what they’re good at.

“Christmas is such a lovely time anyway.

“Last year, we took it down to Dundee which was great, and I think it’s going to get bigger this year. It’s really exciting.”

Laura, a former music teacher, has been heavily involved with the concert since she was a child, noting the importance of the arts community and the impact it can have on youths.

She recalled the event as something that “stays with you for life”.

More than £15,000 was shared among local schools as a result of last year’s shows. So the event coming to Inverness is set to be a big boost to the area.

