Now in Inverness! Get your tickets today for the Press and Journal Christmas Concert

‘Tis the season for carols and cheer, and you’ll find it all at the 2023 Press & Journal Christmas Concert in Inverness. Tickets go on sale today, so keep reading to find out all you need to know to book your spot.

After more than 50 years on stage in Aberdeen, our iconic Christmas Concert is now coming to the Highlands for the very first time.

More than 160 young people from six primary schools are set to perform, and our local stars are already warming up for the big night.

The show takes place at The Kingsmills Hotel in Inverness on Tuesday, December 5 at 6.30pm.

Beginning today at 6am, you can get your tickets online via Ticketmaster by clicking here.

All tickets are general admission, so no need to worry about booking specific seats. Just show up on time on the day to secure your spot.

Tickets are £12 and £5 for concessions (over-65s and kids 6-17). All proceeds will go to our Pounds for Primaries initiative to benefit local schools across our circulation area.

Press and Journal Christmas Concert an event that ‘stays with you for life’

Show director Laura Pike said: “I think there’s such a need for a platform for performance everywhere, especially after Covid.

“Kids need more opportunities to get up and show the world what they’re good at.

“Christmas is such a lovely time anyway.

“Last year, we took it down to Dundee which was great, and I think it’s going to get bigger this year. It’s really exciting.”

Laura, a former music teacher, has been heavily involved with the concert since she was a child, noting the importance of the arts community and the impact it can have on youths.

She recalled the event as something that “stays with you for life”.

More than £15,000 was shared among local schools as a result of last year’s shows. So the event coming to Inverness is set to be a big boost to the area.