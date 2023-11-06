Bandit Bakery owner slams ‘false’ and ‘malicious’ online reviews after hosting Palestine fundraiser

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Bandit Bakery owner slams ‘false’ and ‘malicious’ online reviews after hosting Palestine fundraiser

100% of sales from the specialty bakes were donated to the World Food Programme's State of Palestine emergency appeal.

By Chris Cromar
Pete Leonard sitting holding bread.
Bandit Bakery owner Pete Leonard has slammed the 'fake' comments.

The owner of an Aberdeen bakery has hit out at those who he claims left one-star online reviews after doing a ‘bakes for Palestine’.

Bandit Bakery – which is located on the city’s Rose Street and is owned by Peter and Sarah Leonard – stopped making their self-confessed “world famous” cinnamon buns at the weekend for the first time.

Instead, they made buns that had a filling (cinnamon, dates and fennel) inspired by Palestinian desserts, with 100% of the sales going to the World Food Programme’s State of Palestine emergency appeal.

Outside of Bandit Bakery.
Bandit Bakery is located in the Rose Street area of Aberdeen. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

Posting on Facebook, Mr Leonard said that he wanted to do something, because “like millions of others I’ve been deeply upset by the utter horror of what’s being inflicted on the people of Palestine”.

The Israel-Hamas conflicte started on October 7, when Hamas (a designated terrorist group in the UK) killed 1,400 Israelis in the southern part of the country, whilst capturing over 200 hostages.

In retaliation, airstrikes by Israel’s military has resulted in 8,000 deaths on the Gaza Strip, including 3,000 children.

Fake reviews ‘can ruin our business’

However, Bandit Bakery’s gesture was not appreciated by everybody, as Mr Leonard posted: “I just woke up to find out that a lot of people who’ve never even set foot in our bakery have left us one-star reviews on Google.

“Our almost perfect five-star review has always been a source of pride for me and now it’s ruined. I know I can contest these things but it takes time and there’s no guarantee it’ll work.”

Mr Leonard – who opened the bakery in 2021 – described these as being “false” and “malicious”, saying such things “can ruin our business” due to people believing them and the affect to online algorithms.

Some of the negative reviews Bandit Bakery received.
Some of the negative reviews Bandit Bakery received after hosting a ‘bakes for Palestine’. Image: Bandit Bakery/Facebook.

One the reviews said “avoid”, while another claimed to have “got sick” after eating there.

As well as this, Bandit Bakery’s email address was signed up to various email lists, including the Friends of Israel Defense Forces, World Jewish Congress and the US Department for Homeland Security.

Responding to what happened, Mr Leonard said: “I don’t hate anyone, no one. I just wanted to help.”

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

More than 750 young people from 22 schools are set to perform at this year's P&J/EE Christmas Concert. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Step right up! Get your tickets today for the P&J/Evening Express Christmas Concert
Plans to open a tattoo parlour in an old Aberdeen church have been submitted.
West end residents needle council over tattoo parlour plans at historic Aberdeen church and…
Chloe Lawson, of Chloe's Kitchen Creations.
Alford cafe is icing on the cake for baker Chloe Lawson
Savings could be passed on to passengers as a result of the controversial bus priority route. Image: Ben Hendry / DC Thomson.
Controversial bus gates could make bus tickets cheaper for Aberdeen passengers
2
Amplus Energy Services in Aberdeen and Ian Herd, the company's managing director.
Exclusive: New Aberdeen business targets UK's nascent carbon capture market
BP's Etap processing hub.
Video: BP toasts start-up of 50 million-barrel Seagull project
Thousands turned out for the show. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
All the best pictures of the crowds as Aberdeen fireworks return with a BANG!
The fireworks paid tribute to Aberdeen itself. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Fireworks: Thousands wowed by spectacular display in Aberdeen
The outstanding Northern Lights were visible today from many areas in Northern Scotland. Image shows Drumbeg. Supplied by Alexander Mcrobbie Munro
Gallery: All the best photos of the Northern Lights shining down on the north…
Two cars have collided near Forgue, on the A97, in Aberdeenshire. Image: DC Thomson.
Four people injured following a two-car crash on the A97 road near Forgue

Conversation