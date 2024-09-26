Families invited to visit ISA Open Day to discover its unique approach to early education

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Families invited to visit ISA Open Day to discover its unique approach to early education

Preschool and Elementary School Open Day will showcase ISA's outstanding offering for children aged three and up.

International School Aberdeen
Two ISA students happily reading a book.
ISA pupils develop a love of learning from an early age.

Families with young children and those in their early school years are being invited to visit International School Aberdeen’s next Preschool and Elementary School Open Day on Friday October 4 to explore the benefits of an independent education.

Welcoming children aged three and upwards, ISA’s Preschool and Elementary School will open its doors to interested families who will have the chance to see for themselves the level of care that makes ISA so special; not just for expat students new to Scotland but also for local families looking for something different when it comes to their child’s learning journey.

Situated on North Deeside Road just 10 minutes from the city centre, ISA focuses on creating flexible and fun early learning environments. From preschool age onwards, ISA prides itself on ensuring children are free to be themselves, encouraging natural curiosity and a zest for learning in a caring, supportive and stimulating environment.

From its excellent Preschool facilities and outdoor spaces offering children purposeful, encouraging environments that support their learning, to its Elementary School where children are empowered to learn in their own way, ISA is leading the way in promoting an educational philosophy fit for ever-changing future lifestyles.

With a student population of around 530, ISA promotes a sense of belonging and wellbeing for every child. Student-centred learning takes a whole child approach which includes having a full-time counsellor dedicated to Elementary School. More staff resources also mean more specialist subjects from age five including languages, art and music from specialist teachers.

ISA is also the only Aberdeen independent school with its own on-site sports facilities including a 25m swimming pool, tennis courts and football pitches. As well as first rate facilities, at the top of the list for families choosing a school is always the level of care their child will receive to support their learning.

A 2023 school wide inspection by Education Scotland described ISA as ‘outstanding’, demonstrating its pioneering approach to teaching and learning. The report abounds with positive statements of the school’s inclusive environment where every child is supported to thrive and succeed.

Teachers were commended for ‘providing rich and dynamic learning experiences that promote diversity and celebrate internationalism, with inspectors describing the students as ‘articulate, creative and respectful children and young people, who are highly motivated to learn.’

Play-based education unlocks a lifelong love of learning

Smiling pupil at desk.
ISA’s fun environment means pupils are happy learning.

Research shows children’s education in their early years cements their passion for lifelong learning, shaping their future. ISA supports young learners to develop an awareness of being connected with others as well as the world around them.

Nick Little is Head of School at ISA where play-based learning is a key factor for early year students. “By offering playful pathways, we support our young learners to build self-confidence through creativity and exploration,” said Nick.

“We all learn in different ways, so finding the right tools, tactics and approaches to help children thrive at school and beyond is key to ensuring they are inspired to become learners for life.”

At ISA, teachers consider the uniqueness of each student and how they are navigating their developmental milestones, as well as considering the parents’ own visions for their child’s education.

“ISA is a very special place. We have a wonderful staff and parent community, and our remarkable children and young people inspire us every day.”

Visiting ISA’s impressive 21st century campus is the best way to explore the school and all it has to offer your child.

To find out more visit ISA’s website where you will find details for the Preschool and Elementary School Open Day on Friday October 4 from 10am-12pm.

