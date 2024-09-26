Families invited to visit ISA Open Day to discover its unique approach to early education

Families with young children and those in their early school years are being invited to visit International School Aberdeen’s next Preschool and Elementary School Open Day on Friday October 4 to explore the benefits of an independent education.

About partnership content Some Press and Journal online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels. This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

Welcoming children aged three and upwards, ISA’s Preschool and Elementary School will open its doors to interested families who will have the chance to see for themselves the level of care that makes ISA so special; not just for expat students new to Scotland but also for local families looking for something different when it comes to their child’s learning journey.

Situated on North Deeside Road just 10 minutes from the city centre, ISA focuses on creating flexible and fun early learning environments. From preschool age onwards, ISA prides itself on ensuring children are free to be themselves, encouraging natural curiosity and a zest for learning in a caring, supportive and stimulating environment.

From its excellent Preschool facilities and outdoor spaces offering children purposeful, encouraging environments that support their learning, to its Elementary School where children are empowered to learn in their own way, ISA is leading the way in promoting an educational philosophy fit for ever-changing future lifestyles.

With a student population of around 530, ISA promotes a sense of belonging and wellbeing for every child. Student-centred learning takes a whole child approach which includes having a full-time counsellor dedicated to Elementary School. More staff resources also mean more specialist subjects from age five including languages, art and music from specialist teachers.

ISA is also the only Aberdeen independent school with its own on-site sports facilities including a 25m swimming pool, tennis courts and football pitches. As well as first rate facilities, at the top of the list for families choosing a school is always the level of care their child will receive to support their learning.

A 2023 school wide inspection by Education Scotland described ISA as ‘outstanding’, demonstrating its pioneering approach to teaching and learning. The report abounds with positive statements of the school’s inclusive environment where every child is supported to thrive and succeed.

Teachers were commended for ‘providing rich and dynamic learning experiences that promote diversity and celebrate internationalism, with inspectors describing the students as ‘articulate, creative and respectful children and young people, who are highly motivated to learn.’

Play-based education unlocks a lifelong love of learning

Research shows children’s education in their early years cements their passion for lifelong learning, shaping their future. ISA supports young learners to develop an awareness of being connected with others as well as the world around them.

Nick Little is Head of School at ISA where play-based learning is a key factor for early year students. “By offering playful pathways, we support our young learners to build self-confidence through creativity and exploration,” said Nick.

“We all learn in different ways, so finding the right tools, tactics and approaches to help children thrive at school and beyond is key to ensuring they are inspired to become learners for life.”

At ISA, teachers consider the uniqueness of each student and how they are navigating their developmental milestones, as well as considering the parents’ own visions for their child’s education.

“ISA is a very special place. We have a wonderful staff and parent community, and our remarkable children and young people inspire us every day.”

Visiting ISA’s impressive 21st century campus is the best way to explore the school and all it has to offer your child.

To find out more visit ISA’s website where you will find details for the Preschool and Elementary School Open Day on Friday October 4 from 10am-12pm.