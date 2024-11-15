A chance to explore at NESCol’s open day

The event coincides with applications opening for full-time courses starting in August 2025.

A selection of courses starting in January 2025 are also available to apply for now.

Visitors will be welcomed to the Aberdeen Altens, Aberdeen City and Fraserburgh campuses from 10am to 2pm. It is quick and easy to register online.

The open day will provide prospective students with the chance to find out more about the NESCol’s portfolio of over 140 full-time courses as well as part-time and distance learning options. Details will also be available on a range of courses offered by the college to school pupils as part of their school timetable.

Staff will be on hand to provide information and insight on courses as well as college life. Advisors will also be able to offer guidance on the application process, funding options and support.

NESCol Principal Neil Cowie said: “Summer feels like a long way in the distance, but this is the ideal time to be looking ahead and planning for those next steps. By opening applications for full-time courses before the winter break, there is an opportunity to get the ball rolling and to have a goal to aim for in 2025.

“Our advice is always to apply as soon as you are ready to. With demand strong across our subject areas and campuses, our teams are preparing for what is always a busy period as the new application cycle begins.

“The open day is an ideal opportunity for anyone considering a course at NESCol to explore our facilities and to meet the expert teams who bring learning to life.

“It is always a very rewarding experience for colleagues as we welcome new and familiar faces alike. We’re looking forward to playing host and to showcasing the vibrant and nurturing environment that we take such pride in.”

Many of NESCol’s students use their qualifications and knowledge during their time at College as a direct route into employment. NESCol also has articulation arrangements in place with universities locally and across Scotland. These pathways allow students entry into the second or third year of a degree, following the successful completion of an HNC or HND.

The Open Day will feature a range of hands-on experiences and activities at each campus. To register and find out more, visit NESCol’s website.