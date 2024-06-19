Meet the transatlantic triplets who hopped off a plane mid-pandemic and are now graduating with first-class degrees

A remarkable Peterhead family are celebrating after triplets all graduated with first-class degrees from Aberdeen University.

Josh, John and Anna Pizzuto-Pomaco, 22, came to the north-east from New Jersey, USA with parents Julia and Joe in August 2020.

Just weeks later, the triplets embarked on their academic careers together at Aberdeen University – a journey which will end at next week’s graduation ceremony.

Josh, who was also editor-in-chief of The Gaudie, the Aberdeen University student newspaper, studied Politics and Theology.

John studied Sociology and Theology, while Anna read History and International Relations.

An up-and-down journey for transatlantic triplets who settled in Peterhead

The Pizzuto-Pomacos have been in Scotland less than four years, but have already experienced their fair share of triumph and tragedy in the north-east.

The family lived initially in Stonehaven while mum Julia, a Church of Scotland minister, completed her probationary year at South Holburn Parish Church in Aberdeen.

They then moved to Peterhead in October 2021 when Julia became minister at Peterhead New Parish Church.

In September 2022, Dad Joe died after suffering from motor neuron disease.

Josh spoke movingly of how the “close-knit” siblings helped each other through their grief.

The triplets also have a little sister, Lydia, 5, who was adopted in 2018.

Barely off the plane, the Pizzuto-Pomaco triplets enrolled at Aberdeen University

Moving across the Atlantic in the midst of a pandemic was a “unique challenge”, Josh told The P&J.

“The plane over was more than half empty, which on Transatlantic flights almost never happens.

“We got a taxi down to Stonehaven, it was absolutely empty everywhere we went, everything was locked down.

“Acclimatising to a new culture and a new region and everything is challenging enough. But of course, starting university at the same time was certainly a unique challenge.

“The first year, pretty much all of our courses were online. I was on campus once that entire first year.

“We could meet up in person with people at the end of the first year, but even then it was pretty limited with what we could do and who we could meet.

“It did prove your resilience, having to adapt to the situation.”

Comforting each other when Dad passed away

Very few of us experience our student days alongside our siblings. I asked Josh what it was like.

“From my perspective, it’s always been like that really. Ever since the first year of school I’ve been with my siblings. So coming to university was sort of an extension of that.

“It perhaps seems strange looking at it from the outside, but for me personally it’s just sort of natural.

“It did have its positives though. We’re very close-knit, and we’re there for each other during different challenges and things.

“So for example when my Dad passed away, it was good to have my siblings around.

“If I’d been away in Glasgow or Edinburgh, or even back in the US, it would have been a lot more difficult, but having them near really helped.

“Being together, being close-knit and being able to rely on each other was just a really good comfort.”

After 22 years, a ‘parting of the ways’

Josh is heading south to Glasgow Caledonian University to study postgraduate multimedia after the summer.

Anna is continuing her academic journey at Aberdeen University, where she wants to eventually do a PhD. While John will also remain in the north-east as he attempts to enter the world of work – he wants to become a minister or work in social care.

Josh reflected on a “parting of the ways”, as each triplet embarks on life without the others by their side.

“It’s not really something I’ve properly processed yet, I don’t think. But for sure, it’ll be different.

“In one way, it’ll be an opportunity for us to make our own way, in a way that’s not defined by our relationship to each other.

“It’ll be a new challenge, but family is always there for you when you need them.”

He added: “Mum’s really proud, obviously. She’s always wanted the best for us and really pushed us to use our talents for good. She’s always been a big rock in our lives.”

‘We tried to hold those in power to account’

Despite the first-class Politics and Theology degree, Josh felt the calling of journalism midway through his studies, and now has his sights set on a career as a journalist.

“I see journalism as a way to speak up for those who don’t have voices, in a way,” he said.

“I did my dissertation on journalists using their voice to stand up for those who are oppressed, and also to hold those in power to account.

“Our university paper very much tried to hold the folks who run the university – the principal and various other individuals – to account, so that they had checks on their powers, and students felt represented.

“For me personally, journalism is the opportunity to tell peoples’ stories in a way that lifts them up, and gives the vulnerable a voice and helps them stand up against oppression.

“I wrote 10,000 words on that for my dissertation, but that’s the long and the short of it.”

‘I draw inspiration from Dad all the time’

But that isn’t the only reason Josh wants to pick up a pen and notepad.

Dad Joe was a radio journalist, and Josh admitted he still “draws inspiration” from his late father.

“I think on some subconscious level it probably did play a role in me wanting to go into journalism.

“He did radio journalism from the late 1980s to the early 2000s, and then when me and my siblings were born, he actually gave it up to become a stay-at-home Dad. Then once we were older, he went into teaching.

“So I think that sacrifice was really impactful for me. The fact that he gave it up is really selfless when you think about it. It allowed my Mum to pursue her career as a minister.

“When I think about my own career, I think it is something that really motivates me.

“It was around the time he passed that I really ramped things up with the journalism side of things – I did some stories, and I had a podcast that I did with student radio, he would give me tips on that.

“I’d say I draw inspiration from him all the time, really. He was a lovely guy.”