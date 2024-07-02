Single mum of 3 graduates from Gray’s School of Art after 12 years as full-time parent

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Single mum of 3 graduates from Gray’s School of Art after 12 years as full-time parent

Mature student Lisa Ross, from Aberdeenshire, fulfilled a life-long ambition to study at Gray’s, after dedicating 12 years to being a full-time mum.

Lisa Ross in her element at Gray's School of Art. Image: RGU
Lisa Ross in her element at Gray's School of Art. Image: RGU
By Calum Petrie

A single mum of three who dreamt of studying at Gray’s School of Art ever since first visiting as a teenager has graduated with first-class honours.

Mature student Lisa Ross, from Aberdeenshire, fulfilled a life-long ambition to study at Gray’s School of Art, after dedicating 12 years to being a full-time mum.

Before having children, Lisa did an HND in Graphic Design and HNC in Fashion, Stitching and Textiles at Aberdeen College.

Life took over, and it was only when her youngest child started primary school that she felt it was time to do something for herself.

Lisa received her degree in Fine Art, specialising in Contemporary Art Practice, at today’s ceremony at P&J Live.

Lisa Ross has fulfilled a life-long ambition, graduating with a degree in art while bringing up three children. Image: RGU

‘My youngest is at primary school – what do I do now?’

“I was away from things for a long time being a mum. When my youngest started primary school, I was like ‘what do I do?’

“It was always my dream to come to Gray’s. From the first time I visited, I knew it was the place I always wanted to be.”

Before applying, Lisa took a Portfolio Building Course at Gray’s every Saturday morning for 12 weeks. The fully-funded course gives an insight into how to build a portfolio.

“I really enjoyed the portfolio course, it was great to do something for myself again, and to be surrounded by other like-minded creatives.

“I was given the opportunity to see first-hand the purpose-build studios and workshops at Gray’s, and to meet some of the lecturers.

She chose to specialise in Contemporary Art Practice, because it offered a huge variety.

“My work is mostly based on sculpture, print making, photography, and design. Having the freedom to learn more skills in each of these areas has given me a greater confidence in myself and my abilities.”

Special moments at Gray’s, and ‘wives who voice their opinions too much’

The Scold’s Bridle. Image: RGU

Lisa said there had been many special moments during her time at Gray’s, from her first year revel to her third year pre-degree show.

Perhaps the biggest highlight, however, was having such a close-knit community at Gray’s.

“I’ve had great tutors, who’ve kept me on track throughout my four years. But the one thing I’ve really loved is having group crits with my peers. Being able to bounce your ideas around a room of like-minded yet wildly different individuals is exciting. I always came away with new ideas and references.”

For Lisa’s degree show, she was awarded Gray’s Four Pillars Enterprising Award for producing an outstanding body of work that centres around the Scold’s Bridle.

Also known as the ‘Branks’, the bridle was used as a form of punishment for women between the 1600s and 1800s, mostly to silence and humiliate them.

The torture device was used on gossiping women, and women deemed to be witches. Image: RGU

“Husbands used the Scold’s Bridle on wives who voiced their opinions too much,” said Lisa. “Gossiping women.

“The church would use them on anyone who spoke ill of the church. It would be used on women deemed as witches.

“These torture devices would be made from heavy iron and often have a bar or spike that would sit in the mouth when worn, forcing the wearer to be silent. Sometimes they would be paraded around their area, making sure everyone knew they were being punished.

‘Women are still being controlled and silenced’

“Women today might have more freedom and less chance of wearing a Scold’s Bridle, however they are still being controlled and silenced. Being told they are too loud, too much of a problem, they should calm down or use their ‘indoor voice’.

“All because they might raise their voice a little, because they want to shout about their passions or point of view. They are controlled by fear and violence. They are controlled by overbearing partners, colleagues, family and governments.

“It is shameful behaviour that is no longer acceptable yet continues.”

‘I’m grateful to my kids’

Lisa Ross. Image: RGU

Now the proud owner of a BA (Hons) Fine Art, Lisa is overjoyed to have come this far.

“I’m over the moon to have done as well as I did, I worked hard to get there but it never felt like a chore because I enjoyed it so much.

“I’ve been a single mother to three kids for many years now.

“All through my time at Gray’s, to be able to juggle four people’s lives and schoolwork has been tricky. But I’m grateful to my kids for being as supportive as they have.

“They always say the most positive things and gave me space when I needed to focus, like during my dissertation.

“I wouldn’t change any of it, and hope I’ve shown my children and any other single mothers out there that anything is possible. You just need to go for it!

“Now that I’m graduating, the problem isn’t whether I’m ready for the outside world, it’s not wanting to leave Gray’s!

“It has changed my world completely. I’d do it all again tomorrow. I’d do another four years.”

Conversation