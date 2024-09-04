Talented Aberdeen runner on the brink of elite success… despite never competing on the Sabbath

An up-and-coming Aberdeen runner is aiming for the Commonwealth Games – despite not training or competing on Sundays.

Luke Davidson’s spectacular win at The Eric Liddell Senior Championships in Grangemouth recently was made particularly remarkable as he’d switched from his usual 1,500m to the 800m in order to be able to compete at all.

In a move reminiscent of Eric Liddell’s legendary 1924 Olympic decision, Luke switched from his preferred 1,500m race, scheduled for Sunday, to the 800m and won gold.

Luke, who is originally from Inverness and is studying sport coaching at Robert Gordon University (RGU), now has his sights set on competing at the British Championships and Commonwealth Games.

But despite being on the cusp of elite sport, he is very clear that his faith comes first.

Faith comes first for Aberdeen runner, in shades of Eric Liddell

“I wanted to represent what he [Liddell] did and his Christian mission,” said Luke.

“That is more important to me than his running – that’s why he missed the 100m at the 1924 Olympics, and that’s why I did the same.”

Eric Liddell’s story was famously told in the 1981 film Chariots of Fire.

Luke, 22, said Liddell had always been an inspiration of his, and to win gold on the weekend Scottish Athletics named their Senior Championships after the great man “felt right”.

Despite being based these days in Aberdeen, Luke still proudly represents Inverness Harriers, and training six days a week is testament to his dedication.

Not seven days, though.

Luke never trains or competes on a Sunday due to his faith, a position Eric Liddell famously took all those years ago.

It didn’t stop Liddell, and there have been other elite sportspeople to reach the top despite refusing to complete on a Sunday, for example former Scotland and British & Irish Lions rugby player Euan Murray.

Luke has had to pull out of several important finals

The 22-year-old said: “I train six days a week, but I have never competed or trained on a Sunday.

“My faith is more important to me than any achievement for my athletic ability.

“Next year I’m hoping to get as close to the British Championships qualifying time as I can and if that’s the case, I will compete at that – provided it’s not on a Sunday!

“Not competing on a Sunday is just the normal for me and I don’t see it as a sacrifice at all.

“It has meant that I have not been able to compete in some races and competitions.

“For example, in February 2023 and 2024 I got to the British University indoor final for the 1,500m, and on both occasions I withdrew from the race.

“Then there were the Scottish Athletics 800m and 1,500m indoor finals in 2022 which were both on a Sunday, so I chose to not compete at the nationals that year at all.

“I don’t see it as a tough choice or a negative thing, as my faith is more important to me than my athletics career. My talent in athletics and everything I have achieved so far is God-given.”

‘I train and compete as hard as I can, but I will never allow it to compromise my faith’

Luke begins his fourth and final year at RGU this month.

He clearly has the talent to go far on the track, but remains grounded – and philosophical about what is important in life.

He added: “As far as athletics are concerned, I am a competitor and will always do my best to perform and run as fast as I can or finish in the highest position I can.

“But my faith helps me remember the bigger picture, in that my talent has been given by God and I am to use it for His glory and not my own.

“I plan to continue running and competing at the highest level I can. However, despite my love for athletics and my commitment to training I will never allow it to compromise my faith.”