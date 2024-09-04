Talented Aberdeen runner on the brink of elite success… despite never competing on the Sabbath

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Talented Aberdeen runner on the brink of elite success… despite never competing on the Sabbath

Despite having had to pull out of important events because they fall on a Sunday, Luke Davidson doesn't see it as a sacrifice.

Luke Davidson has his work cut out juggling sporting success and his faith, but he wouldn't have it any other way. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Luke Davidson has his work cut out juggling sporting success and his faith, but he wouldn't have it any other way. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
By Calum Petrie

An up-and-coming Aberdeen runner is aiming for the Commonwealth Games – despite not training or competing on Sundays.

Luke Davidson’s spectacular win at The Eric Liddell Senior Championships in Grangemouth recently was made particularly remarkable as he’d switched from his usual 1,500m to the 800m in order to be able to compete at all.

In a move reminiscent of Eric Liddell’s legendary 1924 Olympic decision, Luke switched from his preferred 1,500m race, scheduled for Sunday, to the 800m and won gold.

Luke, who is originally from Inverness and is studying sport coaching at Robert Gordon University (RGU), now has his sights set on competing at the British Championships and Commonwealth Games.

But despite being on the cusp of elite sport, he is very clear that his faith comes first.

Faith comes first for Aberdeen runner, in shades of Eric Liddell

A champion athlete on the Scottish Athletics circuit, the logical next step for Luke is elite competition. Image: RGU

“I wanted to represent what he [Liddell] did and his Christian mission,” said Luke.

“That is more important to me than his running – that’s why he missed the 100m at the 1924 Olympics, and that’s why I did the same.”

Eric Liddell’s story was famously told in the 1981 film Chariots of Fire.

Luke, 22, said Liddell had always been an inspiration of his, and to win gold on the weekend Scottish Athletics named their Senior Championships after the great man “felt right”.

Despite being based these days in Aberdeen, Luke still proudly represents Inverness Harriers, and training six days a week is testament to his dedication.

Not seven days, though.

Luke Davidson is originally from Inverness, though currently based in Aberdeen. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Luke never trains or competes on a Sunday due to his faith, a position Eric Liddell famously took all those years ago.

It didn’t stop Liddell, and there have been other elite sportspeople to reach the top despite refusing to complete on a Sunday, for example former Scotland and British & Irish Lions rugby player Euan Murray.

Luke has had to pull out of several important finals

The 22-year-old said: “I train six days a week, but I have never competed or trained on a Sunday.

“My faith is more important to me than any achievement for my athletic ability.

“Next year I’m hoping to get as close to the British Championships qualifying time as I can and if that’s the case, I will compete at that – provided it’s not on a Sunday!

“Not competing on a Sunday is just the normal for me and I don’t see it as a sacrifice at all.

“It has meant that I have not been able to compete in some races and competitions.

“For example, in February 2023 and 2024 I got to the British University indoor final for the 1,500m, and on both occasions I withdrew from the race.

“Then there were the Scottish Athletics 800m and 1,500m indoor finals in 2022 which were both on a Sunday, so I chose to not compete at the nationals that year at all.

‘I love running, but my faith helps me remember the bigger picture.’ Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“I don’t see it as a tough choice or a negative thing, as my faith is more important to me than my athletics career. My talent in athletics and everything I have achieved so far is God-given.”

‘I train and compete as hard as I can, but I will never allow it to compromise my faith’

Luke begins his fourth and final year at RGU this month.

He clearly has the talent to go far on the track, but remains grounded – and philosophical about what is important in life.

He added: “As far as athletics are concerned, I am a competitor and will always do my best to perform and run as fast as I can or finish in the highest position I can.

“But my faith helps me remember the bigger picture, in that my talent has been given by God and I am to use it for His glory and not my own.

“I plan to continue running and competing at the highest level I can. However, despite my love for athletics and my commitment to training I will never allow it to compromise my faith.”

