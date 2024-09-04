Orkney jeweller wants to add three-storey bronze ‘Old Man of Hoy’ sculptures to Kirkwall shop front

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Orkney jeweller wants to add three-storey bronze ‘Old Man of Hoy’ sculptures to Kirkwall shop front

Sheila Fleet Ltd is planning a move into a new premises.

By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter
Sheila Fleet has plans for the new frontage at 50 Albert Street.
Sheila Fleet has plans for the new frontage at 50 Albert Street. Image: Orkney Islands Council

An Orkney jewellery business has plans for an eye-catching addition to Kirkwall’s main high street – with a three-storey-high Old Man of Hoy sculpture.

Sheila Fleet has asked to add a new façade to the outside of 50 Albert Street – which many locals will know as the former home of The Orcadian Bookshop.

This would include adding bronze panels in the shape of Orkney’s iconic Old Man of Hoy to the front and side of the building

The design will be “tied together” by a “steel sculpture of three flowing wave forms”, the jewellery designer explains in a letter to the council’s planning department.

It could be mistaken for a giant golden bangle looped around the building.

Orkney jeweller Sheila Fleet. Image: Supplied

What else is planned at Sheila Fleet shop in Kirkwall?

Permission to add a balcony to the top floor of the building is also sought.

Another feature of Sheila Fleet’s plans for the shop would be a “unique stained-glass installation” inside the second-floor windows.

This would be designed by Orcadian artist Shona McInnes.

Sheila Fleet bought shop in 2022 – but is yet to move in

Sheila Fleet OBE is known as one of Scotland’s leading designers of silver, gold and platinum jewellery.

These new plans show that the ground and first floors of the building would be used as retail space.

Meanwhile, the top floor would be an office and area for workbenches.

Sheila Fleet’s plans for the front and side of 50 Albert Street, Kirkwall. Image: Orkney Islands Council planning document.

The jeweller got the keys to 50 Albert Street from former owners James and Christine Miller in August 2022.

At that time, the plan had been to move the business from its current Bridge Street shop sometime this year.

However, the move hasn’t happened yet.

New shop design ‘would be a celebration of Orkney’

In her letter to the planning department, Sheila Fleet says the current front of the shop “has little historic value.”

She says it “does not in any way complement my jewellery.”

As such, she says there’s “an opportunity to design something special that showcases Orkney’s natural landscapes and all that inspires my silver, gold, and gem-set jewellery.”

The actual Old Man of Hoy. Image: Shutterstock

She says her businesses’ proposals would be a “celebration” of Orkney’s rack stacks, stormy seas, shoreline caves, and beaches as well as “all the wonderful colours of the seasons.”

However, there is one objection attached to the plans.

This has come from next-door neighbors.

They are supportive of the plans in general – but take issue with proposed changes to a wall between the two properties.

You can see the application here.

Orkney gin distillery gets permission for tasting room as £820k expansion ramps up

Conversation