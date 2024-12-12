Inverness graduate gets First-Class honours after switching career at age 35 with a 6-month-old baby

An Inverness woman who decided to switch career aged 35 with a six-month-old baby has graduated with First-Class honours.

Diane Connolly-Phillip has gained a Graduate Apprenticeship BSc (Hons) in Construction and the Built Environment.

Having worked in the motor trade for 16 years, Diane was at Jaguar Land Rover in Inverness when she decided to apply for Highland Council’s Graduate Apprenticeship scheme.

She left Culloden Academy after fourth year but felt ready to return to education as a mature student.

Diane, 39, said: “I felt my years of experience in the motor trade and running a workshop of 16 men had equipped me with a lot of transferable skills to thrive in the construction industry.”

The Graduate Apprenticeship at the Scott Sutherland School of Architecture and Built Environment gave Diane the chance to earn a degree while learning on the job and earning a salary.

Did Diane know she was on-track for a First, and how does it feel?

“I’m absolutely delighted,” she said.

“I knew I was getting close to it. But then there’s always that doubt in your mind, on the last two modules, can I pull this off?

“I don’t think it’s sunk in yet. It’s been like a fairy tale and I know that sounds corny!

RGU graduate set her sights on a First from the start

“I remember sitting with my mother-in-law when I first started and I said to her, my aim is to get a First and she was like, OK, don’t bite off more than you can chew.

“And I said to my boss, I’m going to get a First.

“And then I got it and I was over the moon.

“It means so much to me personally because I wasn’t great at school.

“I didn’t apply myself. I didn’t do badly but just wasn’t for me at that point in time.

“So, it was almost to prove to myself that I could do it. And to show my nephews that maybe you don’t have to go to university and college straight after school.

“You can find your way later in life.”

Why did Diane make the move from the motor trade to construction when she did?

“I’d been working in the motor trade since I was 19,” she said. “I did the filing then worked my way up. That’s the kind of person I am. I like to progress.

“I started off in Aberdeen then came back home.

“I was with Citroen to begin with, then I became a workshop controller for Audi in Inverness. I loved it, the different personalities of the guys and the camaraderie.

“Then I went to Jaguar Land Rover. Again, I loved it but I knew I’d hit the ceiling of where I could go.

“I needed to either like it and lump it or move and take the chance.

“This coincided with my wife giving birth to our son in June 2019 and I started at the council in January 2020 with a six-month-old.

“Mack was a year old when I started uni and he’s five now.

“To get in to university, I needed to write essays about my life experience.

“I had an interview with the course leader at the time. He’s not the course leader anymore.

“It wasn’t the best of interviews, I’m not going to lie!

“He pretty much told me I wouldn’t make the first year, so it made me more determined to prove him wrong.

“He said he would let me in for the first year and we’d have another meeting after that. I still haven’t had another meeting and I finished top of my class.

Finding the time was tough at the start

“Time was a challenge in the beginning. I think once I was in the routine of it, it was good.

“Your time got less and less the further you went in because you had to spend more time on it.

“But it’s worth it in the end. Sometimes you can’t see the end and that’s the difficulty.

“There was an online class every Thursday and an on-campus face-to-face day every four months.

“I always made an effort to go. I got snowed in at one point, trying to get to Aberdeen.

“I absolutely loved my on-campus days with other classmates. The lecturers were fantastic and very approachable, which gave everyone a chance to talk openly, voice concerns and ask questions.

“My wife Elizabeth read my essays hundreds of times. And my boss, Isla, was a good support.

“And my mother-in-law, Jackie, has read every single thing I’ve written and what a support she’s been.

“She’s been amazing. I’ve had some amazing people around me who have encouraged me and my work colleagues have been super supportive.

“It’s been hard work, but it’s been worth it.

“It’s the sense of accomplishment but until I get that certificate my hand it’s not going to sink in.

Diane soon got into her stride

“I started the course with a one-year-old in lockdown in September 2020. The start was bumpy but I got into my stride with the course content.

“I also gained accreditation with The Chartered Institute of Building (CIOB), gaining a certificate of Excellence.

“Whilst studying, I was promoted twice, the last time in February as a project officer. I am currently delivering an Energy Efficient Scotland: Area Based Scheme and leading two projects in Caol and Balintore.

“I absolutely love what I’m doing now and feel really passionate about it. I hope to progress my career within the Climate Change and Energy Team.

“The GA has given me a solid foundation and I’ve been able to put into practice the skills and knowledge I’ve learnt on the course, whilst gaining hands-on experience.

“It’s the best of both worlds for my career and I’d recommend the GA to anyone.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time at RGU, to be honest, more than I expected. I’m even considering moving forward to do a master’s in project management.”

Read more: Studies in space law at Aberdeen University could be a launchpad for postgraduate Euan.