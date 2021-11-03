Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen parents who defer school start to get extra nursery year in pilot

By David Proctor
November 3, 2021, 5:00 pm Updated: November 3, 2021, 5:13 pm
Aberdeen has been added to the Scottish Government's pilot scheme.

Aberdeen City Council is to join a pilot scheme to give parents an extra year in nursery for deferred school starts.

They will pilot an additional year of funded Early Learning and Childcare (ELC) for children who defer their primary one start.

Aberdeen City, Clackmannanshire, Fife, Glasgow City, and Stirling are all taking part in the scheme.

The Scottish Government has committed £8.9 million to support the move and the cash will available from August 2022.

Five other local authorities started the initiative last year.

Clare Haughey revealed the move in a written answer.

These were Angus, Argyll and Bute, Falkirk, Scottish Borders and the Shetland Islands.

The move to expand the extra year in nursery project came to light in a written answer by children’s minister Clare Haughey in response to a question from Glasgow Kelvin MSP Kaukab Stewart.

Ms Haughey said: “To allow us to expand our evaluation of the impact of the legislation, five additional authorities have been selected to receive funding to implement this policy from August 2022.

“These authorities will be: Aberdeen City, Clackmannanshire, Fife, Glasgow City, and Stirling. The Scottish Government has committed £8.9 million to support this early implementation.

“The evaluation of the experience in pilot authorities is being undertaken to monitor the impact of the policy, inform assessment of likely uptake of the entitlement and inform wider implementation of this legislation.”

More funded time = happy parents

Lauren and Aidan Rooney

Richard Rooney and Rosemary Moncur live in one of the local authority areas already piloting the scheme.

They say they plan to take advantage of the scheme for their twins, Lauren and Aidan.

The couple also have older children and say that experience has helped them with their choices this time round.

Richard explained: “The twins were born in late December 2017 and so were due to start primary one this August.

“However, we feel Aidan in particular is not quite ready. It was only recently that we discovered there was the option of an extra year at nursery. We feel that’s going to be best for them overall.

“Our older daughters started school at four and, although they got on fine, it does have knock-on effects on the age they are when they start high school and even university.”

Richard added: “We were particularly interested in The Press and Journal’s study of Finnish education and so we’ve decided to keep them back a year.”

Councillor M. Tauqeer Malik leads the Education Operational Delivery Committee.

Aberdeen councillor welcomes city’s addition to scheme

The councillor who leads Aberdeen’s education committee has welcomed the Granite City’s involvement in the scheme.

Councillor M. Taqueer Malik said: “Being part of this pilot project will help further our knowledge of the positive impact of expanded ELC for children and families and enable children who would benefit from an additional year of ELC to access it.”

