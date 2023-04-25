Harlaw Academy ‘improving’ following weak rating by Education Scotland inspectors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Education Schools

Harlaw Academy ‘improving’ following weak rating by Education Scotland inspectors

Inspectors found the school had made progress in helping pupils reach their full potential.

By Ross Hempseed
harlaw academy inspection
Harlaw Academy in Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Inspectors have praised the progress an Aberdeen school is making to improve…

Harlaw Academy was previously rated weak, with Education Scotland finding several issues including bullying, safety and exclusion rates.

Inspectors ranked the well-being, equality and inclusion of pupils, and their leadership of change, as weak.

The 2019 report found “too many” parents and pupils expressed concerns about bullying and some young people did not “feel included” at the school.

Following the scathing report, headteacher David Innes announced his retirement allowing his successor the opportunity to work on “areas of improvement”.

Last year, a follow-up indicated the new head had “reviewed and refreshed the remit” of the senior leadership team since starting in March 2020 and re-structed pupil support, allowing for “greater clarity”.

Inspectors said there were “emerging signs of an improving culture and a climate for purposeful learning in place.”

And now another inspection, carried out in December, has confirmed that progress is continuing.

Education Scotland found staff had implemented more robust monitoring systems to track pupil attainment.

As a result, pupils are achieving better results and choosing to remain at Harlaw into their fifth and sixth years.

Harlaw Academy has made ‘some progress’.

Using the achievement data has led to a “greater understanding of staff’s individual roles in providing learning environments and experiences that engage young people”.

The report urges teachers to remain focused on helping raise attainment and cater to individual pupil needs.

In a questionnaire issued to the 549 pupils of Harlaw, the majority said staff helped them understand how they are progressing and they knew who to ask when they found work difficult.

When asked if staff encourage them to do the best they can, nearly 41% of pupils said they were encouraged “all of the time”, while more than 81% answered positively when asked if they were happy with the quality of teaching.

However, inspectors also identified areas in which there was still room for improvement.

This included providing consistent feedback on pupils’ work to “ensure that feedback is of higher quality and young people clearly understand their next steps”.

Classes deemed ‘too easy’

The report also states that classes are sometimes “too easy” for pupils and learning can move at a “slow pace”.

Inspectors also found a “significant group” of staff and parents were not thoroughly involved in the decisions on where the school can improve.

The report concluded Harlaw Academy had made “some progress” since its last inspection and expected the school to update Education Scotland on progress within 12 months.

Dyce Academy in Aberdeen. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

Dyce Academy must improve attainment

Meanwhile, a January inspection found Dyce Academy were “weak” in raising pupil attainment and achievement.

It found weaknesses in monitoring pupil progress and said teachers should implement “more challenging and relevant learning experiences”.

However, praise was given to the attitudes of pupils and staff that created a warm, welcoming and enthusiastic learning environment.

Education Scotland says it will liaison with Aberdeen City Council to help the school improve within the next 18 months.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Schools

A 'very pleasant shock': Aberdeenshire Council have reversed their decision to mothball Largue School.
Parents celebrate as Largue School saved from chopping block
A girl in school uniform eating her lunch
Your school lunch menu this week: April 24
Parents are fighting to save Largue School, which is set to be mothballed by Aberdeenshire Council.
Largue School parents accuse Aberdeenshire Council of 'jumping the gun' on mothballing
A girl in school uniform eating her lunch
Your school lunch menu this week: April 17
Not all bad: Despite limited resources and a deprived catchment area, plenty of Northfield pupils are thriving. Image: Tim Allen
Parents and pupils leap to defence of Northfield Academy after year plagued with issues
Gaming addiction can cause psychological, physical and financial misery, and is a fast-growing problem.
My child is addicted to video games - what do I do?
Aberdeen City Council has contacted the police due to the incidents on school buses. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Lochside Academy bus drivers 'breaking down' amidst abuse from pupils
4
To go with story by Garrett Stell. School league tables results for 2023 (2021/2022 school year) Picture shows; School league tables 2023. N/A. Supplied by Shutterstock/DC Thomson Design Date; Unknown
School league tables 2023: Results from the north and north-east
Locator of Hazlehead Academy. Picture by PAUL SMYTH Taken 19/6/2009 .
Exclusive: Hazlehead Academy bus service back from the chopping block
To go with story by Garrett Stell. Neve McPherson established Lifestars to help students with ASN in Aberdeen participate in activities they otherwise wouldn't have access to. Picture shows; Neve McPherson and students from her LIfestars programmes at schools around Aberdeen. Aberdeen. Supplied by Neve McPherson Date; Unknown
Former Dyce student giving city's ASN pupils a leg up

Most Read

1
Just over 8 million households across the UK will receive the £301 payment this spring (Joe Giddens/PA)
Dates for new cost-of-living payment coming this spring announced by Government
2
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. An infant child had her femur broken by a spanner, wielded by an Inverness plumbing and heating engineer who was looking after her. Liam Cummings was jailed for three and a half years after being found guilty last month by a jury of assaulting the toddler in the Autumn of 2017 Picture shows; Liam Cummings. N/A. Supplied by Facebook/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Plumber broke vulnerable toddler’s thigh bone in ‘excruciating’ spanner attack
3
Pictures by JASON HEDGES CR0042233. Callum Law. Highland League title decider between Buckie Thistle and Brechin City. Full time result - Buckie 0 Brechin 2 Trophy and bubbly time for Brechin! Kevin McHattie celebrates Brechin winning the Highland League title. April 22nd 2023 Images by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Kevin McHattie on journey from early retirement thoughts to Highland League title with Brechin…
4
Vogue Williams. Image: PA.
‘It’s the best student town ever’: Irish model Vogue Williams hails Aberdeen the number…
5
serious assault forres
Two men charged following ‘serious assault’ in Forres
6
Arlene Fraser, right, Nat Fraser, left, and the couple at their wedding in the middle
The Arlene Fraser murder 25 years on: The inside story of how a loving…
7
The northern end of Market Street, all the way up to Union Street, is inside the LEZ. Image: Kami Thomson/Michael McCosh/DC Thomson.
Revealed: How Aberdeen Low Emission Zone could look in 12 images
2
8
Piping school lecturer Ross Ainslie with 11-year-old Seorus McKerron, and Aberdeen punk piper Dod Copland depicted in a painting.
Bagpipes of late Aberdeen musician Dod Copland inspiring new generation of talent
9
Bojan Miovski celebrates his goal against Rangers with his team-mates. Image: Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock
Breaking: Aberdeen to face both Celtic and Rangers away in post-split Premiership fixtures
10
Duncan Murray with Judy Murray on the tennis court.
Comedy duo Duncan and Judy Murray to take smash hit show to Aberdeen

More from Press and Journal

OCCUPATIONAL HAZARD: The ONS revealed a record number of rural workers are off with long-term illnesses.
Farmers urged to protect themselves
Sir Chris Hoy to visit Orkney this weekend. Image: DC Thomson.
Sir Chris Hoy to visit Orkney to reopen Scapa Flow Museum
The new committee for the north area pictured at the recent AGM in Inverness.
Sally takes on SAYFC north chair role
RSABI chief executive Carol Maclaren with Sarah Shorrock of Ross Agri Services; and Martin Ross, managing director of the firm.
Ross Agri Services raises £26,000 for RSABI
Glen Shira Forest offers a rare opportunity to purchase a high yielding sizeable commercial conifer forest with a mixed age structure.
£29 million Argyll forest for sale as demand for trees grows
A man was found injured on Cairngorm Drive, in the Kincorth area of Aberdeen, shortly after 9am this morning. Image: Google Street View.
Man found injured on Aberdeen Street
The British Government is working to evacuate 2,000 UK nationals from Sudan. Image: AP Photo/Marwan Ali
Aberdeen teacher 'living with hope' for Sudanese family left behind after ceasefire ends
Aberdeen captain for the day, Ross McCrorie, in action against Rangers. Image: Shutterstock
Willer Miller: Aberdeen must not sell 'Rolls Royce' Ross McCrorie for £2 million
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Stubbings was drink-driving and had a knife Picture shows; Paul Stubbings Tain Sheriff Court. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; Unknown
Five-times-the-limit drink-driver had knife 'for protection'
Aberdeen Women players Madison Finnie, left, and Millie Urquhart, right. Image: Shutterstock
ANALYSIS: Aberdeen Women might be SWPL 1's youngest side - but duo's stats show…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]