FREE sports events for kids at Aberdeen Sports Village starts today thanks to Denis Law trust

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

FREE sports events for kids at Aberdeen Sports Village starts today thanks to Denis Law trust

The chairman of the Denis Law Legacy Trust is following in the footsteps of the legendary footballer who grew up in Aberdeen.

Scott McGinigal is chairman of the Denis Law Legacy Trust. Pic: DLLT.
Scott McGinigal is chairman of the Denis Law Legacy Trust. Pic: DLLT.
By Neil Drysdale

It’s 70 years since the teenage Denis Law was growing up in Woodside in Aberdeen and playing sport wherever he could find any patch of grass.

The world has changed dramatically since the scrawny wee lad developed into one of the greatest-ever footballers in his country’s history, but Scott McGinigal is convinced of the benefits of allowing youngsters the chance to enjoy fun and games for free.

And, as chairman of the Denis Law Legacy Trust, he is one of the driving forces in a 10-day festival at the Aberdeen Sports Village which will provide plenty of opportunities.

The event features a packed timetable of free-to-access activities, including family pursuits, water-based pastimes and football tournaments for varying ages and abilities.

Willie Miller is honoured to have become an ambassador for the Denis Law Legacy Trust. Photo: Paul Glendell.

Other initiatives available to participants include badminton, pickleball, table tennis, squash, girls’ activity sessions and a new Festival of the Seas, which forms an important part of the legacy of the iconic Tall Ships coming to Aberdeen next summer.

Ventures are backed by Law family

Scott and his colleagues have been working behind the scenes and forming partnerships with other organisations, whether it’s the police or Robert Gordon University, and the festival, which runs until July 28, is evidence of what can be achieved.

It’s more than just a few hours of exercise. It is breaking down barriers all over the city.

Scott McGinigal, chairman of the Denis Law Legacy Trust, with a clear message. Pic: DLLT.

As he said: “It is no secret that many Aberdonians are concerned about anti-social behaviour – something that [the trust-backed venture] Streetsport has successfully reduced through targeted sessions.

“Alongside Aberdeen City Council and the Johan Cruyff Foundation, we have introduced three Cruyff Courts to the city – including Cruyff Court Neale Cooper in Torry which, since 2019, has helped reduce youth anti-social behaviour by 50%.

The festival offers sport for all

“The ethos of the trust is focused on improving wellbeing, reducing barriers to participation and empowering young people with new opportunities. And we are delighted to work with the Aberdeen Sports Village to provide more than a week of free sport and activity for families and young people.

“As a children’s charity, it is important to us that, like all the trust’s activities, the festival’s events are free to access and are accessible for young people. I encourage them and their families to take part and enjoy the activities on offer.”

Denis Law was a member of Aberdeen Lads Club in the early 1950s. Pic: AJL.

Denis isn’t in the best of health these days, but the former Scotland and Manchester United legend shares the philosophy of his eponymous trust and has always backed their endeavours to the hilt.

As he said: “I don’t like to hear how much it costs to join clubs or attend summer camps nowadays because it just rules out so many less privileged young people.”

This is designed for everybody

Many parents will be discovering that to their detriment during the current school holidays. But this burgeoning community festival provides the ideal antidote.

The full timetable of events from today until July 28 can be found online: aberdeensportsvillage.com/denis-law

More from Lifestyle

Secluded home on the Isle of Skye hits the market. Image: Galbraith.
Secluded Skye home with mountain and sea views could be your own tranquil escape
facade of a new home near Aberdeen in CHAP Homes' Crest of Lochter development
CHAP Homes open day will give you a glimpse into stunning development
Emma Wadee is the project manager for the Tall Ships Race
Interview: Emma Wadee, the woman at the helm of the 2025 Tall Ships event…
Kyle Jackson, left, and Stuart Donald, right, share their thoughts on award-winning series The Bear.
The Bear: Do north-east chefs think the series is realistic, or rubbish?
Stonehaven community beach cleans take place on the first Saturday of every month.
Stonehaven wins Plastic Free Community status thanks to volunteers and business community
With its very own turret, The Bothy is a property made for happily ever afters.
Enjoy tranquil countryside living close to Aberdeen city in this £650,000 home
The five-bedroom home is located at Raedykes Road. Image: Aberdein Considine
'Pinnacle of contemporary living': Stonehaven villa with gym, sauna and 'man cave' on the…
The Aberdeen pilot, John Alexander Cruickshank, who earned a Victoria Cross
The story of how 104-year-old Aberdeen pilot John Cruickshank helped sink a German U-boat,…
Study participant Peter Dalgarno on his bike with an Aberdeen University researcher while taking part in the exercise study in 2017. The study, which was published in May, threw up plenty of surprises. Image: Colin Rennie/DC Thomson
What happened when an Aberdeen 'couch potato' and athletes swapped lifestyles?
The back patio overlooks the North Sea. Image: CCL Property.
Newly-refurbished clifftop hotel on the NC500 up for sale