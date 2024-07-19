FREE sports events for kids at Aberdeen Sports Village starts today thanks to Denis Law trust

It’s 70 years since the teenage Denis Law was growing up in Woodside in Aberdeen and playing sport wherever he could find any patch of grass.

The world has changed dramatically since the scrawny wee lad developed into one of the greatest-ever footballers in his country’s history, but Scott McGinigal is convinced of the benefits of allowing youngsters the chance to enjoy fun and games for free.

And, as chairman of the Denis Law Legacy Trust, he is one of the driving forces in a 10-day festival at the Aberdeen Sports Village which will provide plenty of opportunities.

The event features a packed timetable of free-to-access activities, including family pursuits, water-based pastimes and football tournaments for varying ages and abilities.

Other initiatives available to participants include badminton, pickleball, table tennis, squash, girls’ activity sessions and a new Festival of the Seas, which forms an important part of the legacy of the iconic Tall Ships coming to Aberdeen next summer.

Ventures are backed by Law family

Scott and his colleagues have been working behind the scenes and forming partnerships with other organisations, whether it’s the police or Robert Gordon University, and the festival, which runs until July 28, is evidence of what can be achieved.

It’s more than just a few hours of exercise. It is breaking down barriers all over the city.

As he said: “It is no secret that many Aberdonians are concerned about anti-social behaviour – something that [the trust-backed venture] Streetsport has successfully reduced through targeted sessions.

“Alongside Aberdeen City Council and the Johan Cruyff Foundation, we have introduced three Cruyff Courts to the city – including Cruyff Court Neale Cooper in Torry which, since 2019, has helped reduce youth anti-social behaviour by 50%.

The festival offers sport for all

“The ethos of the trust is focused on improving wellbeing, reducing barriers to participation and empowering young people with new opportunities. And we are delighted to work with the Aberdeen Sports Village to provide more than a week of free sport and activity for families and young people.

“As a children’s charity, it is important to us that, like all the trust’s activities, the festival’s events are free to access and are accessible for young people. I encourage them and their families to take part and enjoy the activities on offer.”

Denis isn’t in the best of health these days, but the former Scotland and Manchester United legend shares the philosophy of his eponymous trust and has always backed their endeavours to the hilt.

As he said: “I don’t like to hear how much it costs to join clubs or attend summer camps nowadays because it just rules out so many less privileged young people.”

This is designed for everybody

Many parents will be discovering that to their detriment during the current school holidays. But this burgeoning community festival provides the ideal antidote.

The full timetable of events from today until July 28 can be found online: aberdeensportsvillage.com/denis-law