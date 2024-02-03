The Skye School where Primary 2 pupils have already had 25 different teachers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The Skye School where Primary 2 pupils have already had 25 different teachers

Edinbane School does not currently have a permanent or full-time teacher, and now the head teacher has handed in her notice.

By Calum Petrie
Aoife Gould and her daughter, who despite only being in P2, has already had more than two dozen different teachers. Image: Aoife Gould

A Skye woman whose Primary 2 daughter has already had 25 different teachers has slammed Highland Council’s mismanagement of the school.

Edinbane School has had a turbulent decade.

In 2015, an independent panel rejected Highland Council’s plans to merge Edinbane, Knockbreck, Dunvegan and Struan primary schools.

Since then, Edinbane has had a series of acting head teachers. It has been clustered, at various times, with nearby schools such as McDiarmid, Knockbreck and Dunvegan. Edinbane currently shares a head teacher with McDiarmid and Knockbreck.

Head teacher Fiona Goss has now handed in her notice, which Edinbane School parent council chairwoman Aoife Gould says is “in no small part due to the lack of support or line management from Highland Council.”

The school does not currently have a permanent or full-time teacher.

It has a roll of nine primary and three nursery pupils, with a current P1 intake of four – the biggest in more than a decade. There are also four young children in the village due to start at the school in the next year or two.

Edinbane School parents left to pick up pieces on days when school shuts

In 2022, the school began shutting its doors on a number of days as there was no member of staff available to look after the kids.

“Often we found this out on the day, and there was never a suggestion that the pupils go to a nearby school, or a teacher come from one of them,” said Aoife.

Aoife – who says she has contacted “everyone in education at Highland Council from Nicky Grant [chief executive officer] down” – accused the authority of failing the school.

Edinbane School on Skye has had an unsettled few years, with parents accusing Highland Council of mismanagement. Image: Aoife Gould

“Our previous permanent teacher had to go on long-term sick leave and then resigned after her phased return to part-time teaching.

“There were then a series of staffing decisions made which meant Edinbane doesn’t have a permanent full-time member of staff.

“We have lost pupils as their parents have removed them to different schools, such has been the lack of consistency.

“To me, education at Highland Council just doesn’t seem fit for purpose, frankly.

“There doesn’t seem to be any strategic thinking. It’s just ‘computer says no’, so we’re not going to look at what’s actually best for the kids.”

‘Every child has had the same revolving door’ at Edinbane School

She added: “There’s one class teacher from P1 to P7, so every child has had the same revolving door.

“The kids are amazingly resilient, but there’s days where they’re literally asking in the morning ‘who’s my teacher today?’

“Some of the older kids get quite a bit of anxiety because of the uncertainty. It’s a lot of pressure to put on such a young person. It’s something they shouldn’t have to worry about.

“There’s the stress on the families as well. People are having to make phone calls to their bosses after suddenly finding out the school has shut.”

Aoife Gould, chairwoman of Edinbane School parent council. Image: Aoife Gould

In spite of everything parents and children have been through, Aoife described Edinbane as a “truly fantastic school.”

She praised the individual teachers who had worked at the school, saying they had gone above and beyond to create a “wonderful atmosphere”.

Aoife says the Edinbane parents are ready to fight to get the school – which she describes as an integral part of the community – back on its feet.

“If they’d been successful in shutting the school, Edinbane as a village would have died,” she said.

“The parents want to do all we can to fight for the school to have the resources and support it deserves because we all love the school, and our children love it too.”

Highland Council denies Edinbane has been mismanaged

A Highland Council spokeswoman said: “The council’s education service continues to support the school following staff changes at the setting.

“At present, there is a class teacher providing maternity leave cover for 0.6 hours of the week, and a supply teacher is in place for the remaining 0.4 hours.

“While the council understands some concern raised on changes to staff members at the school, we refute the claim that the school has been mismanaged and left to decline.

“We are responding to a changing picture and it is fortunate that there are staff members who are able and willing to step in to provide cover to the smaller, rural schools where staffing can continue to be a challenge.

“The council will continue to keep parents and carers informed with any future changes and thank them for their understanding and patience.”

Conversation