Exam success as ‘wonderful young women’ break the mould at St Margaret’s School for Girls

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Education Schools

Exam success as ‘wonderful young women’ break the mould at St Margaret’s School for Girls

A pair of budding computer scientists hoping to disrupt a male-run industry are among today's celebrating St Margaret's pupils.

Celebrating St Margaret's School for Girls pupils (from left) Angelica Kumari, Celine Muir, Erin Strathie, and Joy Olanrewaju. Image: St Margaret's School for Girls
Celebrating St Margaret's School for Girls pupils (from left) Angelica Kumari, Celine Muir, Erin Strathie, and Joy Olanrewaju. Image: St Margaret's School for Girls
By Calum Petrie

Two budding computer scientists hoping to break the mould are among pupils celebrating their exam results at St Margaret’s School for Girls in Aberdeen.

Students and teachers from Scotland’s oldest all girls’ school have spent the day celebrating another year of achievement following the publication of impressive SQA exam results.

Pupils in IV Senior have achieved a 98% pass rate (A-C) at National 5, with 94% at A or B.

The school attained a 97% pass rate (A-C) at Higher for S5 pupils, with 84% at A or B.

Results at Advanced Higher saw a pass rate of 93% (A-C grade), with 78% of at A or B.

‘Girl geek’ setting her sights high after St Margaret’s

Among those celebrating today is Celine Muir, who achieved five As at Higher.

Celine is a self-confessed ‘girl-geek’ and hopes to pursue a career in computer science in the future.

She plans to study across the pond in the USA, and although her academic achievements are crucial to those plans, she spoke highly of her school experiences beyond the classroom.

“At St Margaret’s I’ve been encouraged and supported to try everything, and I’ve embraced every opportunity wholeheartedly.

St Margaret's head teacher Anna Tomlinson
St Margaret’s head teacher Anna Tomlinson praised students’ ‘perseverance and resilience’ as the school celebrated a fantastic set of exam results. Image: St Margaret’s School for Girl’s

“Whether running a Model United Nations Conference, competing in national tech competitions, taking on various positions of responsibility or mentoring younger pupils to develop their love of STEM, my teachers’ belief in me has given me the courage to find my own pathway and be my own person.

“One of the things I love most about my school is that, at St Margaret’s it’s cool to be clever.”

‘The world of IT needs more female representation’

Fellow computer scientist, Joy Olanrewaju, is celebrating getting an A at Advanced Higher as she prepares to pursue computing science at university.

“Advanced Highers are a huge step up academically and have really taught me how to develop strategies to study courses at this level efficiently and effectively,” said Joy. “It’s really good preparation for university.

“Learning in an all-girl environment, free from gender stereotypes, has allowed me to pursue a career that is male-dominated.

“I’m so grateful for the support from my teachers who went over and above to offer help and encouragement, providing me with opportunities to experience STEM in and out of the classroom and ensuring that I was able to engage with highly successful female role-models in science and technology.

Joy Olanrewaju
Joy Olanrewaju wants to break new ground in a male-dominated industry. Image: St Margaret’s School for Girls

“The world of IT needs more female representation to provide a balanced view of female gender and technology sector issues and I am ready to take on that challenge.

“In years to come, I hope to be able to inspire future generations of St Margaret’s girls to join in on my quest.”

Perseverance, resilience, and challenges overcome

St Margaret’s head teacher Anna Tomlinson underlined the importance of celebrating those who have demonstrated “perseverance and resilience”, and excelled in the face of challenges and adversity.

“These results are a testament to the remarkable dedication of our students, staff and the entire school community,” said Ms Tomlinson.

“It’s a day to celebrate everyone’s success and acknowledge challenges overcome, with the girls’ results setting their course for a bright future.

“Many of our learners have demonstrated perseverance and resilience when faced with obstacles and setbacks, which makes us even more proud of their success.

“In particular, we wish our Sixth Year leavers every success and happiness for the future.

“These wonderful young women, who have given so much to our school community, will be taking up places on courses at prestigious universities to study subjects as varied as computing science, medicine, history, English, law, Spanish, pharmacy and economics, to name but a few.”

More from Schools

There's only so many times you can take the kids to the beach. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
'It's a nightmare': Readers have their say on surviving the school holidays as we…
Scott McGinigal is chairman of the Denis Law Legacy Trust. Pic: DLLT.
FREE sports events for kids at Aberdeen Sports Village starts today thanks to Denis…
Robyn Rodgers holding the award
'Northfield will be proud': Inspirational pupil wins Oxford University competition
Elrick primary pupils at the glee finals
WATCH: Elrick school choir 'makes history' at national Glee competition
Speyside High School head teacher Patricia Goodbrand. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Full interview: Social media is changing our youth for the worse, says Speyside High…
Speyside High School head teacher Patricia Goodbrand. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
'I would support looking into a ban': Speyside High School head's mobile phone fears…
An educational report has labelled Elgin Academy's teaching as 'weak'. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
Elgin Academy teaching rated 'weak' by inspectors
Inverurie Academy head teacher Neil Hendry. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Inverurie Academy doesn't have a bullying problem, says head
Neil Hendry sat down with The P&J's Calum Petrie. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Full interview: 'We do everything we can' on bullying, says Inverurie Academy head
Hazlehead Academy leavers' ball 2024: A night to remember, marking the end of an era and the beginning of countless new adventures. Let the celebration commence! Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Prom photos: Hazlehead Academy Class of 2024 leavers’ ball

Conversation