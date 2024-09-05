Scottish exam timetable 2025: When will you sit your exams?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scottish exam timetable 2025: When will you sit your exams?

Find the date and time for every National 5, Higher and Advanced Higher exam this year using our searchable table.

Find the date and time for every National 5, Higher and Advanced Higher exam using our searchable table. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
By Calum Petrie

The countdown to exams starts today for school students across the north and north-east after the SQA published the 2025 exam timetable.

The timetable will run from April to June 2025.

Exams begin on Monday, April 28, with the final one taking place on Friday, May 30. Results day is Tuesday, August 5.

To help digest this year’s exam diet, we’ve compiled all of this year’s subjects at National 5, Higher and Advanced Higher levels.

Use our searchable table to find out the date and time for every National 5, Higher and Advanced Higher exam.

Searchable Scottish exam timetable 2025

Pass rates down in 2024

Data from this year’s exam results showed pass rates are down and the attainment gap is now wider than it was in 2019 at National 5, Higher and Advanced Higher.

Overall A-C pass rates for National 5, Higher and Advanced Higher dropping across the board when compared with 2023.

At Higher the A-C pass rate was 74.9 per cent this year compared with 77.1 per cent in 2023 (74.8 per cent in 2019).

The SQA cautioned against comparing this year’s exam results data with data from previous years because of the changes to assessment caused by the pandemic.

However, the data from the 2024 exams is, in theory, the most comparable to 2019 – the last year before Covid – since the pandemic hit.

SQA to be scrapped in major changes

Having been a part of every pupil’s life in Scotland since 1997, major changes are afoot at the qualifications body.

The Scottish Government announced in 2021 that the SQA would be scrapped and replaced with a new specialist agency. This following a damning OECD review dubbed the “final nail” in Scotland’s flawed education system.

The Scottish Government has proposed the creation of a new body called Qualifications Scotland in autumn 2025, which will be staffed by SQA personnel.

Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth unveiled The Education (Scotland) Bill in June, saying it includes reform which would “drive improvement right across the education system”.

Plans to scrap the Education Scotland agency have been ditched, with its role to be “refocused” instead.

Conversation