News Moray

Thousands of pounds worth of cocaine recovered during Buckie drug raid

A 22-year-old man has been arrested and charged following the operation today.

By Graham Fleming
Police in hi-visibility jackets policing crowd control at a UK event; Shutterstock ID
A man has been arrested and charged following the raid. Image: Shutterstock

Cocaine and “drug dealing equipment” were discovered during a police raid on a Buckie address today.

Cops today seized more than £3,300 worth of the class A drug after searching a property in Carnie Place.

A 22-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

He is due to appear in Elgin Sheriff Court tomorrow.

Detective Sergeant Richard Cooper said: “We’re committed to tackling the supply and distribution of harmful substances in our communities and will continue to take action against those involved in such criminality.

“We would continue to urge anyone with information or concerns about drugs in their area to contact Police Scotland on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Conversation