WATCH: Talented young Aberdeen pianist, 8, who performed with piano superstar Lang Lang

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Education Schools

WATCH: Talented young Aberdeen pianist, 8, who performed with piano superstar Lang Lang

Joanna Goff is only eight years old, but is already making waves, having performed alongside global superstar Lang Lang in China.

By Calum Petrie

A schoolgirl piano virtuoso from Aberdeen said it was a “dream come true” after performing on stage with superstar pianist Lang Lang in China.

Joanna Goff is only eight years old, but is already making waves on the other side of the world.

The St Margaret’s School for Girls pupil performed alongside global icon Lang Lang in front of more than 10,000 people in Xi’an, China.

Joanna at home in Aberdeen with dad Barry and mum Jiao Lin. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Joanna, who started playing piano aged five, had to enter two competitions with over 2,000 participants aged between five and 26 in order to be selected.

She took part in a three-hour group rehearsal with Lang Lang before taking to the stage to perform alongside the leading figure in classical music.

Lang Lang has performed for Kings and Presidents

Lang Lang has previously performed at a White House state dinner, the 2006 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony, and the 2008 Olympics opening ceremony. He also performed at the Coronation Concert to celebrate the coronation of King Charles.

Joanna performed ‘Celebrating the Turnaround’ which is a traditional Chinese song celebrating the Chinese Revolution of 1949. She also experienced the city’s culture by paying a visit to the Terracotta Army Display which Xi’an is famous for.

Joanna on stage with Lang Lang in Xi’an, China. Image: Barry Goff

The concert took place in the summer, with Joanna’s mum Jiao Lin accompanying her on the trip east.

Dad Barry explained: “We’d watch The Piano on Channel 4 [which searched for the UK’s best amateur pianists], and Joanna fell in love with Lang Lang [who was a judge on the show].

“Joanna has an online piano teacher who mentioned that there was a competition where the ultimate prize was to go and play on stage with Lang Lang. So that’s where it all started.

“She submitted a video of herself playing, won first place, and then went to China to take part in a second competition, and she won that as well.”

‘She was sat next to him on stage’: Budding Aberdeen pianist ‘overwhelmed…she couldn’t take in what was happening’

Barry continued: “She did a couple of rehearsals in the Xi’an Olympic Sports Centre, where the actual concert took place.

“During the performance itself, Lang Lang was at the front on the piano, with Joanna one of a group of pianists performing alongside him.

Joanna with her security pass from the concert where she performed with Lang Lang in front of more than 10,000 people. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“So yes, she was sat next to him. She managed to get a quick chat with him, though he was running around so much that she wasn’t able to get a picture of just the two of them, which was a shame.

“At the beginning, it was just overwhelming for her, she couldn’t really take in what was happening. But now, since she’s come back, she’s more excited about it.

“At the time, she said she wasn’t even nervous on the stage. I’m like, ‘how could you not be nervous?’.

“She played the same song to the school assembly when she came back, and she said she was more nervous during that!”

The crowd watches Aberdeen’s Joanna at the Olympic Sports Centre in Xi’an, China. Image: Barry Goff

‘A dream come true’: Aberdeen pianist has been listening to Lang Lang for as long as she can remember

It’s fair to say performing with her hero in his own back yard was a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Joanna herself called it a “dream come true”, and said playing with Lang Lang had inspired her to take her piano-playing to the next level.

She said: “It was fun getting to perform with Lang Lang and I really enjoyed meeting other students who love playing the piano as much as I do.

Joanna is a pupil at St Margaret’s School for Girls in Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“I had to play in front of a large audience, but I didn’t feel nervous because I had the other students next to me so I wasn’t scared.

“I’ve listened to Lang Lang’s music since I started playing the piano so it felt like a dream come true getting to perform with him. It has certainly inspired me to play more.”

Joanna’s head teacher hails ‘incredible achievement’

St Margaret’s School for Girls head teacher Anna Tomlinson. Image: Michal Wachucik/Abermedia

It isn’t just Joanna’s parents who are bursting with pride. Her head teacher at St Margaret’s, Anna Tomlinson, is also over the moon at what she called an “absolutely incredible achievement.”

Ms Tomlinson added: “I know how much time and effort she dedicates to her piano playing, and was thrilled to learn that her hard work and enthusiasm earned her a place to perform alongside such an influential figure in classical music.

“Joanna is setting an example to young girls, demonstrating that persistence and commitment to something you enjoy can lead to wonderful opportunities that enhance life skills and develop confidence.”

‘I can barely watch her playing at home without crying’

Ultimately though, no-one is as proud as Joanna’s parents.

Barry said: “The piano does mean a lot to her. She’s always wanted a piano, and we initially rented one when she was five, and she picked it up straight away. After six months she was playing nice melodies and tunes.

‘When you see her little fingers going up and down the piano, it’s amazing.’ Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“We’ve now fitted out a whole room which is essentially a piano room, and we’ve got a Baby Grand. She sits on that every night and plays.

“It comes quite naturally to her and she picks up songs quickly – after a few days she’s just fine-tuning them.

“I can barely watch her playing at home without crying.

“When you see her little fingers going up and down the piano, it’s amazing. It’s like, ‘how does she learn that, how does she get her little fingers in those positions?’.

“And now she’s starting to get the emotion, you can see her swinging on the chair, pushing her body into the piano.

“You can see the emotion in her. It’s very lovely to watch, beautiful.”

More from Schools

Post Thumbnail
First Class 2024: Primary 1 photos from Moray schools
Post Thumbnail
First Class 2024: Primary 1 photos from Aberdeenshire schools
Post Thumbnail
First Class 2024: Primary 1 photos from Highland and Island schools
Post Thumbnail
First Class 2024: Primary 1 photos from Aberdeen schools
Collage of David Mackay and Elgin High School
David Mackay: What will Moray schools look like when it's time for my daughter…
Caitlin Smart outside Rothiemay Primary School.
Why just ONE pupil less at rural Moray primary school is having a big…
Bucksburn Academy: Where talks over an extension are dragging on. Image: Simon Walton/DC Thomson
Bucksburn Academy: Inside the nightmare red tape wrangle threatening £21m extension at packed Aberdeen…
Pupils working on laptops in a classroom at International School Aberdeen.
Scandinavian-style classroom arrangements inspired by Lego as International School Aberdeen leaves 'industrial' education behind
Education secretary Jenny Gilruth (left) will meet senior SQA officials as she steps into the Higher History row. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Education secretary to meet SQA as parents' anger over Higher History exam grows
Kemnay Academy is the most overcrowded school in Aberdeenshire. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
How full is your Aberdeenshire school? Kemnay Academy one of three over capacity

Conversation