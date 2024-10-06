WATCH: Talented young Aberdeen pianist, 8, who performed with piano superstar Lang Lang

A schoolgirl piano virtuoso from Aberdeen said it was a “dream come true” after performing on stage with superstar pianist Lang Lang in China.

Joanna Goff is only eight years old, but is already making waves on the other side of the world.

The St Margaret’s School for Girls pupil performed alongside global icon Lang Lang in front of more than 10,000 people in Xi’an, China.

Joanna, who started playing piano aged five, had to enter two competitions with over 2,000 participants aged between five and 26 in order to be selected.

She took part in a three-hour group rehearsal with Lang Lang before taking to the stage to perform alongside the leading figure in classical music.

Lang Lang has performed for Kings and Presidents

Lang Lang has previously performed at a White House state dinner, the 2006 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony, and the 2008 Olympics opening ceremony. He also performed at the Coronation Concert to celebrate the coronation of King Charles.

Joanna performed ‘Celebrating the Turnaround’ which is a traditional Chinese song celebrating the Chinese Revolution of 1949. She also experienced the city’s culture by paying a visit to the Terracotta Army Display which Xi’an is famous for.

The concert took place in the summer, with Joanna’s mum Jiao Lin accompanying her on the trip east.

Dad Barry explained: “We’d watch The Piano on Channel 4 [which searched for the UK’s best amateur pianists], and Joanna fell in love with Lang Lang [who was a judge on the show].

“Joanna has an online piano teacher who mentioned that there was a competition where the ultimate prize was to go and play on stage with Lang Lang. So that’s where it all started.

“She submitted a video of herself playing, won first place, and then went to China to take part in a second competition, and she won that as well.”

‘She was sat next to him on stage’: Budding Aberdeen pianist ‘overwhelmed…she couldn’t take in what was happening’

Barry continued: “She did a couple of rehearsals in the Xi’an Olympic Sports Centre, where the actual concert took place.

“During the performance itself, Lang Lang was at the front on the piano, with Joanna one of a group of pianists performing alongside him.

“So yes, she was sat next to him. She managed to get a quick chat with him, though he was running around so much that she wasn’t able to get a picture of just the two of them, which was a shame.

“At the beginning, it was just overwhelming for her, she couldn’t really take in what was happening. But now, since she’s come back, she’s more excited about it.

“At the time, she said she wasn’t even nervous on the stage. I’m like, ‘how could you not be nervous?’.

“She played the same song to the school assembly when she came back, and she said she was more nervous during that!”

‘A dream come true’: Aberdeen pianist has been listening to Lang Lang for as long as she can remember

It’s fair to say performing with her hero in his own back yard was a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Joanna herself called it a “dream come true”, and said playing with Lang Lang had inspired her to take her piano-playing to the next level.

She said: “It was fun getting to perform with Lang Lang and I really enjoyed meeting other students who love playing the piano as much as I do.

“I had to play in front of a large audience, but I didn’t feel nervous because I had the other students next to me so I wasn’t scared.

“I’ve listened to Lang Lang’s music since I started playing the piano so it felt like a dream come true getting to perform with him. It has certainly inspired me to play more.”

Joanna’s head teacher hails ‘incredible achievement’

It isn’t just Joanna’s parents who are bursting with pride. Her head teacher at St Margaret’s, Anna Tomlinson, is also over the moon at what she called an “absolutely incredible achievement.”

Ms Tomlinson added: “I know how much time and effort she dedicates to her piano playing, and was thrilled to learn that her hard work and enthusiasm earned her a place to perform alongside such an influential figure in classical music.

“Joanna is setting an example to young girls, demonstrating that persistence and commitment to something you enjoy can lead to wonderful opportunities that enhance life skills and develop confidence.”

‘I can barely watch her playing at home without crying’

Ultimately though, no-one is as proud as Joanna’s parents.

Barry said: “The piano does mean a lot to her. She’s always wanted a piano, and we initially rented one when she was five, and she picked it up straight away. After six months she was playing nice melodies and tunes.

“We’ve now fitted out a whole room which is essentially a piano room, and we’ve got a Baby Grand. She sits on that every night and plays.

“It comes quite naturally to her and she picks up songs quickly – after a few days she’s just fine-tuning them.

“I can barely watch her playing at home without crying.

“When you see her little fingers going up and down the piano, it’s amazing. It’s like, ‘how does she learn that, how does she get her little fingers in those positions?’.

“And now she’s starting to get the emotion, you can see her swinging on the chair, pushing her body into the piano.

“You can see the emotion in her. It’s very lovely to watch, beautiful.”