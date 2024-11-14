Homeschooled Portsoy youngsters make waves by launching boat they built from scratch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Homeschooled Portsoy youngsters make waves by launching boat they built from scratch

Tom Soy was launched at the Old Harbour after a brief naming ceremony (with a bottle of ‘Nosecco’).

The Tom Soy was launched at Portsoy harbour after being built by local homeschooled youngsters. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
The Tom Soy was launched at Portsoy harbour after being built by local homeschooled youngsters. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
By Calum Petrie

Homeschooled pupils have launched a boat they built themselves at Portsoy harbour.

The group – aged 13 to 17 – have been meeting weekly for the last seven months, learning the art of traditional wooden boat building.

Having designed and built a variety of items, the project culminated in the launch of their own boat at Portsoy’s 17th-century harbour.

Ready to set sail are (from left) Max Hellyer, James Crombie, Doug Matheson, Bhodi Hellyer, Nuada Paton and Andrew Ferguson. Image: Laura Anderson

Bodhi Hellyer, Max Hellyer, Nuada Paton, Quinlan Whitby and Andrew Ferguson were taught by experienced local boat builders James Crombie and Doug Mathieson.

Their first task was to create a wooden toolbox. This provided James and Doug with an insight into the capabilities of each student, and how quickly they could learn the basic skills of marking out, measuring, cutting, drilling, assembling and plaining.

The Boatshed, at the Old Harbour in Portsoy, is a fully-equipped workshop with a mix of traditional tools and machinery for woodworking. And it’s now keeping Portsoy’s rich maritime heritage alive.

Homeschoolers (from left) Quinlan Whitby, 17 and Freddy Taylor, 14, are guided by James Crombie. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

‘When they start, it’s all completely new to them’

James Crombie has delivered several boat building and woodworking projects for youngsters over the years.

He said: “When the students first start, it can be their first time doing any kind of wood working or using tools, so it’s all completely new to them.

“We begin with the basics and ask them to create a simple wooden box. As they measure and cut out their shapes, they’re using geometry and working as part of a team, going through each step to complete their design.”

The next phase puts the students’ abilities to the test by creating a medieval catapult, the trebuchet.

Hard at work in the Portsoy Boatshed are (from left) instructor James Crombie, Bohdi Hellyer, 13, assistant instructor Doug Matheson, Freddy Taylor, 14, Quinlan Whitby, 17, Max Hellyer, 16. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

James continued: “The trebuchet is a good way to see what the students have learned. We encourage them to work together to design and create their own version.

“This involves calculating the energy forces, and the strength of the materials to ensure it can successfully throw an object and hit a target, at speed.

“They did a brilliant job and they enjoyed testing it out.”

Portsoy students took 18 weeks to build boat capable of carrying four people on open water

Their most recent, and by far their biggest challenge, has been to build their own dinghy.

Many of us think of a dinghy as a rubber, blow-up vessel. But this dinghy was a proper, wooden, sea-worthy boat.

Working over a series of six-week blocks, the students worked individually and in teams to create a 3.5 metre Norwegian-design pram dinghy, capable of going on open water and carrying four people.

The true test of their boat building skills came when Tom Soy was launched at Portsoy harbour. Image: Laura Anderson

The project involved precision marking out and cutting, plaining, steaming and bending, careful construction and finally painting.

The whole process – from building to painting the boat – took 18 weeks.

“It was great to see them having fun and working as a team to bring it all together,” said James.

“They’ve not only gained traditional wood working and boat building skills, which will be useful for them throughout life, but they’ve made friends and developed their social skills.

“It’s been great to see them develop and get a sense of satisfaction from the whole process.”

Instructor Doug Matheson with Bohdi Hellyer. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Boat name a tribute to Portsoy legend

The boat has been named ‘Tom Soy’, in memory of Tom Burnett-Stuart who lived in Portsoy and owned and restored many of the buildings around the Old Harbour.

Tom Soy was launched at the Old Harbour after a brief naming ceremony (with a bottle of ‘Nosecco’).

James took to the oars to make the first official test row, with the youngsters following once she had been declared seaworthy.

James said: “Every student took a turn on the oars, and after an initial period of rowing round in small circles, everyone was able to enjoy and test the stability of the boat.

“All the students stayed largely dry and went home beaming with pride after what was a very successful, fulfilling and happy day.”

Bodhi Hellyer does a spot of plaining. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

In 2004, the Scottish Traditional Boat Festival Trust started a policy of working with children to teach and revive the basic principles of boat building.

Working with primary school children, 60 dinghies were successfully built and launched, and several small boats including curraghs, a North Sea faering and a St Ayles skiff were constructed by local secondary school pupils.

Portsoy Boatshed now one of Scotland’s leading boat building schools

The success of these programmes facilitated a need for a permanent premises, and Portsoy Maritime Heritage gifted the derelict buildings by the Old Harbour to Portsoy Community Enterprise (PCE).

These were transformed into the Boatshed, today one of Scotland’s leading boat building schools.

The Boatshed at Portsoy harbour. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Richard Thorne, development manager of PCE, said: “Portsoy was a thriving boat building community in the late 1800s and continues to be home to many skilled and experienced boat builders.

“Keeping these traditional skills alive is essential, so that the next generation can continue Portsoy’s rich maritime heritage into the future, and delivery of these programmes are a key part of this.”

The Tom Soy mid-construction. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Portsoy Community Enterprise is driven by a passionate and committed team of volunteers.

It brings together an array of assets, events and offerings to keep alive the ingrained heritage and cultures of the north-east of Scotland.

The organisation was established following the creation of the Scottish Traditional Boat Festival.

Intended to be a one-off event to celebrate the 300th year of Portsoy’s harbour in 1993, it has now become one of the leading events on Scotland’s summer calendar and welcomes thousands of visitors to celebrate the region’s rich cultural heritage.

As well as the Boatshed, PCE comprises the Portsoy Salmon Bothy, Portsoy Links Caravan Park and the Sail Loft.

