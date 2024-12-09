110 photos: Press and Journal and Evening Express Christmas Concert 2024

Youngsters from across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire took to the stage this weekend to spread some festive cheer for the Press and Journal and Evening Express Christmas Concert 2024.

For more than 50 years the calendar event, which raises thousands for local schools, has helped to kick-start the festive period in the north-east.

The event, which took place on Sunday at the P&J Live, featured more than 900 talented young performers from throughout the region.

The groups performing included Portlethen Primary, Dunnottar Primary, Stoneywood Primary, Mackie Academy Choir, St Margaret’s School for Girls, Glashieburn Glee Club and Gilcomstoun School Gaelic Choir.

Here’s our gallery of photos from the special night, including all performances from both the afternoon and evening…

Proud mums, dads, grandmas, grandads, and more from the fabulously festive event

Press and Journal and Evening Express Christmas Concert Cash raised goes to a great cause

Ticket sales from the event, sponsored by Spar Scotland, go to Pounds for Primaries.

Earlier this year, a total of £21,600 was donated to 120 schools across the north and north-east thanks to the Pounds for Primaries initiative.

Craig Walker, the editor of the Press and Journal and Evening Express, said: “A big part of the concert is that the money raised from ticket sales and the money kindly put into our collection buckets goes to good causes in the north-east of Scotland.

“As a result of last year’s concerts, we shared more than £20,000 among schools in the north-east and the north through out Pounds of Primaries initiative.

“This scheme will be launched again in early 2025.”

He added: “I’d like to thank the youngsters, their teachers and helpers who have dedicated so much time and effort into making this a wonderful night.

“Thank you also to our director Laura Pike. Without her, the Christmas Concert would not happen.”

And Paula Middleton, head of marketing at Spar Scotland wholesaler CJ Lang and Son LTd, added: “We’re delighted to be a sponsor of this year’s Christmas concerts.

“As a proud Scottish company with stores from the Highlands to the Borders, we’re deeply committed to supporting local communities up and down the country.

“We believe in giving back to those who support us throughout the year, including events such as these which bring people together.

“It is an honour to help spread the festive spirit.”

Rob Wicks, P&J Live managing director, said: “We are delighted to host the Press and Journal and Evening Express Christmas Concert again this year at P&J Live.

“After a busy 12 months, there’s nothing better than to get into the festive spirit with a magical performance by so many talented groups and schools.

“Having the local community come together and celebrate this time of year is something very special.”

