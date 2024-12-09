110 photos: Press and Journal and Evening Express Christmas Concert 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Education Schools

110 photos: Press and Journal and Evening Express Christmas Concert 2024

Heathryburn School performing. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
By Kieran Beattie & Jamie Ross

Youngsters from across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire took to the stage this weekend to spread some festive cheer for the Press and Journal and Evening Express Christmas Concert 2024.

For more than 50 years the calendar event, which raises thousands for local schools, has helped to kick-start the festive period in the north-east.

The event, which took place on Sunday at the P&J Live, featured more than 900 talented young performers from throughout the region.

The groups performing included Portlethen Primary, Dunnottar Primary, Stoneywood Primary, Mackie Academy Choir, St Margaret’s School for Girls, Glashieburn Glee Club and  Gilcomstoun School Gaelic Choir.

Here’s our gallery of photos from the special night, including all performances from both the afternoon and evening…

Hillside

Hillside School
Hillside School
Hillside School

Portlethen

Portlethen Primary School
Portlethen Primary School
Portlethen Primary School

Kellands

Kellands Primary School
Kellands Primary School
Kellands Primary School

Albyn

Albyn School
Albyn School
Albyn School

Dales Park

Dales Park School
Dales Park School
Dales Park School

New Machar

New Machar School
New Machar School
New Machar School

Strathburn

Strathburn School
Strathburn School
Strathburn School

Peterhead Central

Peterhead Central Primary School
Peterhead Central Primary School
Peterhead Central Primary School

Stoneywood

Stoneywood Primary School
Stoneywood Primary School
Stoneywood Primary School

Dunnottar

Dunnottar Primary School
Dunnottar Primary School
Dunnottar Primary School

Aberdeen Grammar

Aberdeen Grammar
Aberdeen Grammar
Aberdeen Grammar

Inverurie Academy

Inverurie Academy
Inverurie Academy
Inverurie Academy
Inverurie Academy
Inverurie Academy

Aberdeen Music Service Intermediate Wind Band

Aberdeen Music Service Intermediate Wind Band
Aberdeen Music Service Intermediate Wind Band
Aberdeen Music Service Intermediate Wind Band
Aberdeen Music Service Intermediate Wind Band
Aberdeen Music Service Intermediate Wind Band

Loirston

Loirston Primary School
Loirston Primary School
Loirston Primary School

Mackie Academy

Mackie Academy Concert Band
Mackie Academy Concert Band
Mackie Academy Concert Band
Mackie Academy Choir
Mackie Academy Choir
Mackie Academy Concert Band
Mackie Academy Concert Band

Cults Primary

Cults Primary School
Cults Primary School
Cults Primary School

St Margaret’s

St. Margaret’s School for Girls
St. Margaret’s School for Girls
St. Margaret’s School for Girls

Heathryburn

Heathryburn School
Heathryburn School
Heathryburn School

Fernilea

Fernielea Primary School
Fernielea Primary School
Fernielea Primary School

Glashieburn

Glashieburn School
Glashieburn School
Glashieburn School

Gilcomstoun

Gilcomstoun School Gaelic Choir
Gilcomstoun School Gaelic Choir
Gilcomstoun School Gaelic Choir

Westhill Primary

Westhill Primary School
Westhill Primary School
Westhill Primary School

St Joseph’s

St. Joseph’s R.C. Primary School
St. Joseph’s R.C. Primary School
St. Joseph’s R.C. Primary School

Aberdeen Music Service Choir

Aberdeen Music Service Senior Choir
Aberdeen Music Service Senior Choir

Proud mums, dads, grandmas, grandads, and more from the fabulously festive event

P&J / Evening Express Editor Craig Walker

Laura Pike on stage
All the choirs circled the hall to sing in the last performance of the evening.

Press and Journal and Evening Express Christmas Concert Cash raised goes to a great cause

Ticket sales from the event, sponsored by Spar Scotland, go to Pounds for Primaries.

Earlier this year, a total of £21,600 was donated to 120 schools across the north and north-east thanks to the Pounds for Primaries initiative.

Craig Walker, the editor of the Press and Journal and Evening Express, said: “A big part of the concert is that the money raised from ticket sales and the money kindly put into our collection buckets goes to good causes in the north-east of Scotland.

“As a result of last year’s concerts, we shared more than £20,000 among schools in the north-east and the north through out Pounds of Primaries initiative.

“This scheme will be launched again in early 2025.”

He added: “I’d like to thank the youngsters, their teachers and helpers who have dedicated so much time and effort into making this a wonderful night.

“Thank you also to our director Laura Pike. Without her, the Christmas Concert would not happen.”

And Paula Middleton, head of marketing at Spar Scotland wholesaler CJ Lang and Son LTd, added: “We’re delighted to be a sponsor of this year’s Christmas concerts.

“As a proud Scottish company with stores from the Highlands to the Borders, we’re deeply committed to supporting local communities up and down the country.

“We believe in giving back to those who support us throughout the year, including events such as these which bring people together.

“It is an honour to help spread the festive spirit.”

Rob Wicks, P&J Live managing director, said: “We are delighted to host the Press and Journal and Evening Express Christmas Concert again this year at P&J Live.

“After a busy 12 months, there’s nothing better than to get into the festive spirit with a magical performance by so many talented groups and schools.

“Having the local community come together and celebrate this time of year is something very special.”

You can watch videos of all performances here.

