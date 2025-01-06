List of north and north-east schools closed on Monday, January 6

On the first day back for pupils across the north and north-east, many have been forced at stay at home due to snow and ice.

Children across Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands were due to return to the classroom on January 6.

However, hundreds have been told to stay off school as snow and ice continue to impact roads across the region.

The Met Office has issued several weather warnings over the past seven days with a snow and ice warning in place until noon on Monday.

Here is a list of school closures:

Aberdeenshire

Aberchirder Primary School

Aboyne Academy

Aboyne Primary School

Alehousewells School

Alford Academy

Alford Primary School

Arnage School

Auchterellon School

Auchterless School

Ballater School

Ballogie Nursery

Banchory Academy

Banchory Primary School

Banchory-Devenick School

Banff Primary School

Barthol Chapel School

Braemar School

Cairney School

Chapel of Garioch School

Cluny School

Craigievar School

Crathes School

Crathie School

Crombie School

Crudie School

Crossroads Nursery, Durris

Cultercullen School

Daviot School

Drumblade School

Drumoak School

Durris School

Echt School

Ellon Academy

Ellon Primary School

Elrick School

Fintry School, Turriff

Finzean School

Forgue School

Foveran School

Fyvie School

Glass School

Gordon Primary School

The Gordon Schools

Hatton Fintray School

Hatton School, Cruden

Hill of Banchory School

Inverurie Academy

Keig School

Keithhall School

Kellands School

Kemnay Academy

Kemnay Primary School

Kennethmont School

Kincardine O’Neil School

King Edward School

Lairhillock School

Largue School

Logie Coldstone School

Lumphanan School

Meiklemill School

Meldrum Academy

Meldrum School

Midmar School

Monquhitter School

Monymusk School

New Machar School

Ordiquhill School

Pitfour School

Pitmedden School

Port Elphinstone School

Premnay School

Rayne North School

Rhynie School

Rothienorman School

Skene School

St Andrew’s School, Inverurie

Strathburn School

Strathdon School

Tarland School

Tipperty School

Torphins School

Tough School

Towie School

Turriff Academy

Turriff Primary School

Tyrie School

Uryside School

Udny Green School

Westhill Academy

Westhill Primary School

Whitehills School

To find out more about delayer openings and transport changes at schools, visit the Aberdeenshire Council website.

Highlands

Carbost Primary

Carbost Primary Nursery

Edinbane Primary

Keiss Primary

Lairg Primary

Lairg Primary Nursery

Lochinver Primary

Macdiarmid Primary

Macdiarmid Primary Nursery

Portree High School

Portree Primary

To find out more about delayed openings and transport changes at schools, visit the Highlands Council website.

Moray

Keith Primary School

Keith Grammar School

Aberlour Primary and Nursery

Craigellachie Primary School

Tomintoul Primary School

Botriphnie Primary School

Newmill Primary School

Glenlivet Primary Closed

Rothes Primary School

Knockando Primary School

Mortlach Primary Closed

Rothiemay Primary School

Speyside High School

To find out more about delayed openings and transport changes at schools, visit the Moray Council website.