List of north and north-east schools closed on Monday, January 6

On the first day back for pupils across the north and north-east, many have been forced at stay at home due to snow and ice.
Children across Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands were due to return to the classroom on January 6.
However, hundreds have been told to stay off school as snow and ice continue to impact roads across the region.
The Met Office has issued several weather warnings over the past seven days with a snow and ice warning in place until noon on Monday.
Here is a list of school closures:
Aberdeenshire
- Aberchirder Primary School
- Aboyne Academy
- Aboyne Primary School
- Alehousewells School
- Alford Academy
- Alford Primary School
- Arnage School
- Auchterellon School
- Auchterless School
- Ballater School
- Ballogie Nursery
- Banchory Academy
- Banchory Primary School
- Banchory-Devenick School
- Banff Primary School
- Barthol Chapel School
- Braemar School
- Cairney School
- Chapel of Garioch School
- Cluny School
- Craigievar School
- Crathes School
- Crathie School
- Crombie School
- Crudie School
- Crossroads Nursery, Durris
- Cultercullen School
- Daviot School
- Drumblade School
- Drumoak School
- Durris School
- Echt School
- Ellon Academy
- Ellon Primary School
- Elrick School
- Fintry School, Turriff
- Finzean School
- Forgue School
- Foveran School
- Fyvie School
- Glass School
- Gordon Primary School
- The Gordon Schools
- Hatton Fintray School
- Hatton School, Cruden
- Hill of Banchory School
- Inverurie Academy
- Keig School
- Keithhall School
- Kellands School
- Kemnay Academy
- Kemnay Primary School
- Kennethmont School
- Kincardine O’Neil School
- King Edward School
- Lairhillock School
- Largue School
- Logie Coldstone School
- Lumphanan School
- Meiklemill School
- Meldrum Academy
- Meldrum School
- Midmar School
- Monquhitter School
- Monymusk School
- New Machar School
- Ordiquhill School
- Pitfour School
- Pitmedden School
- Port Elphinstone School
- Premnay School
- Rayne North School
- Rhynie School
- Rothienorman School
- Skene School
- St Andrew’s School, Inverurie
- Strathburn School
- Strathdon School
- Tarland School
- Tipperty School
- Torphins School
- Tough School
- Towie School
- Turriff Academy
- Turriff Primary School
- Tyrie School
- Uryside School
- Udny Green School
- Westhill Academy
- Westhill Primary School
- Whitehills School
To find out more about delayer openings and transport changes at schools, visit the Aberdeenshire Council website.
Highlands
- Carbost Primary
- Carbost Primary Nursery
- Edinbane Primary
- Keiss Primary
- Lairg Primary
- Lairg Primary Nursery
- Lochinver Primary
- Macdiarmid Primary
- Macdiarmid Primary Nursery
- Portree High School
- Portree Primary
To find out more about delayed openings and transport changes at schools, visit the Highlands Council website.
Moray
- Keith Primary School
- Keith Grammar School
- Aberlour Primary and Nursery
- Craigellachie Primary School
- Tomintoul Primary School
- Botriphnie Primary School
- Newmill Primary School
- Glenlivet Primary Closed
- Rothes Primary School
- Knockando Primary School
- Mortlach Primary Closed
- Rothiemay Primary School
- Speyside High School
To find out more about delayed openings and transport changes at schools, visit the Moray Council website.
