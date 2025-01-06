List of north and north-east schools closed on Monday, January 6

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Education Schools

List of north and north-east schools closed on Monday, January 6

Thousands of children have been forced to stay at home on the first day back in to school in 2025.

By Ross Hempseed
Schools have been closed across the north and north-east due to snowy conditions. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
On the first day back for pupils across the north and north-east, many have been forced at stay at home due to snow and ice.

Children across Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands were due to return to the classroom on January 6.

However, hundreds have been told to stay off school as snow and ice continue to impact roads across the region.

The Met Office has issued several weather warnings over the past seven days with a snow and ice warning in place until noon on Monday.

Here is a list of school closures:

Aberdeenshire

  • Aberchirder Primary School
  • Aboyne Academy
  • Aboyne Primary School
  • Alehousewells School
  • Alford Academy
  • Alford Primary School
  • Arnage School
  • Auchterellon School
  • Auchterless School
  • Ballater School
  • Ballogie Nursery
  • Banchory Academy
  • Banchory Primary School
  • Banchory-Devenick School
  • Banff Primary School
  • Barthol Chapel School
  • Braemar School
  • Cairney School
  • Chapel of Garioch School
  • Cluny School
  • Craigievar School
  • Crathes School
  • Crathie School
  • Crombie School
  • Crudie School
  • Crossroads Nursery, Durris
  • Cultercullen School
  • Daviot School
  • Drumblade School
  • Drumoak School
  • Durris School
  • Echt School
  • Ellon Academy
  • Ellon Primary School
  • Elrick School
  • Fintry School, Turriff
  • Finzean School
  • Forgue School
  • Foveran School
  • Fyvie School
  • Glass School
  • Gordon Primary School
  • The Gordon Schools
  • Hatton Fintray School
  • Hatton School, Cruden
  • Hill of Banchory School
  • Inverurie Academy
  • Keig School
  • Keithhall School
  • Kellands School
  • Kemnay Academy
  • Kemnay Primary School
  • Kennethmont School
  • Kincardine O’Neil School
  • King Edward School
  • Lairhillock School
  • Largue School
  • Logie Coldstone School
  • Lumphanan School
  • Meiklemill School
  • Meldrum Academy
  • Meldrum School
  • Midmar School
  • Monquhitter School
  • Monymusk School
  • New Machar School
  • Ordiquhill School
  • Pitfour School
  • Pitmedden School
  • Port Elphinstone School
  • Premnay School
  • Rayne North School
  • Rhynie School
  • Rothienorman School
  • Skene School
  • St Andrew’s School, Inverurie
  • Strathburn School
  • Strathdon School
  • Tarland School
  • Tipperty School
  • Torphins School
  • Tough School
  • Towie School
  • Turriff Academy
  • Turriff Primary School
  • Tyrie School
  • Uryside School
  • Udny Green School
  • Westhill Academy
  • Westhill Primary School
  • Whitehills School

To find out more about delayer openings and transport changes at schools, visit the Aberdeenshire Council website.

Highlands

  • Carbost Primary
  • Carbost Primary Nursery
  • Edinbane Primary
  • Keiss Primary
  • Lairg Primary
  • Lairg Primary Nursery
  • Lochinver Primary
  • Macdiarmid Primary
  • Macdiarmid Primary Nursery
  • Portree High School
  • Portree Primary

To find out more about delayed openings and transport changes at schools, visit the Highlands Council website.

Moray

  • Keith Primary School
  • Keith Grammar School
  • Aberlour Primary and Nursery
  • Craigellachie Primary School
  • Tomintoul Primary School
  • Botriphnie Primary School
  • Newmill Primary School
  • Glenlivet Primary Closed
  • Rothes Primary School
  • Knockando Primary School
  • Mortlach Primary Closed
  • Rothiemay Primary School
  • Speyside High School

To find out more about delayed openings and transport changes at schools, visit the Moray Council website.

