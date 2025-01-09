Live updates: Weather warning extended as temperatures set to plummet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highlands & Islands

Live updates: Weather warning extended as temperatures set to plummet

The north and north-east will be hit with temperatures as low as –13C today and –15C tomorrow.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Buses in the Highland Capital have been cancelled due to the snow. Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
The yellow weather warning for snow and ice affecting the north and north-east has been extended.

The Met Office has issued multiple weather warnings over the past week.

A snow and ice warning was initially in place until midnight today, Thursday, January 9.

However, the weather agency has just extended the warning until 10am tomorrow, Friday, January 10.

Highland school and commuter bus services were suspended this morning amid heavy snowfall.

The region was hit with more snow and freezing temperatures overnight.

Several schools have had to close their doors for a fourth day, impacting more than 30,000 pupils across the north and north-east.

Meanwhile, temperatures as low as –13C today and –15C tomorrow are expected at the Cairngorms National Park.

Highland buses suspended until further notice

Stagecoach informed this morning that all commuter and school buses across the Highlands were suspended until further notice.

The bus operator explained that it was due to “heavy snowfall and icy roads.”

An update provided by the company at 10am explained that they were attempting to resume Inverness buses.

Shortly after 11am, Stagecoach confirmed that all Inverness services are now in operation.

snow in Inverness
Inverness remains covered in snow today. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

A post reads: “All of our Inverness services are now operating.

“Please be advised that there will likely be delays due to untreated roads and icy conditions.

“The safety of our passengers and drivers is paramount.”

Stagecoach Highland is posting constant updates on its X/Twitter page.

Snow and ice leading to travel disruption

Traffic Scotland has warned motorists that the current weather is causing traffic disruption across the Highlands, Aberdeenshire and Moray.

Its website reads: “Snow showers and ice leading to further travel disruption.

“Sleet and snow showers will continue for the rest of Wednesday and Thursday, before dying out by the end of Thursday evening.

“Further accumulations of 3-7 cm are expected to low levels, with 10-15 cm possible above 150 metres.”

What to expect:

  • Increased stopping distance
  • Reduced visibility
  • Increased journey time
  • Risk of ice patches
  • Lane markings obscured
  • Snow gate closures
  • Obstructions on the road (abandoned vehicles)
  • Ice patches on road

Temperatures to plummet to -15C

The north and north-east is being hit with freezing temperatures today.

Inverness is experiencing minimum temperatures of -5C, while -2C may be reached in Aberdeen and Elgin.

snow in Inverness Huntly Street
Temperatures in Inverness may be as low as -5C. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

Meanwhile, towns across the Cairngorms National Park are experiencing the lowest temperatures.

Up to -10C may be experienced in Aviemore today while -7C could be reached in Kingussie.

In Braemar, temperatures today could be as low as -13.

Temperatures are expected to be even lower tomorrow, as the Met Office extended the current warning.

Aviemore is set to experience the lowest temperatures, which may plummet to as low as -15C.

 

 

