Live updates: Weather warning extended as temperatures set to plummet

The yellow weather warning for snow and ice affecting the north and north-east has been extended.

The Met Office has issued multiple weather warnings over the past week.

A snow and ice warning was initially in place until midnight today, Thursday, January 9.

However, the weather agency has just extended the warning until 10am tomorrow, Friday, January 10.

Highland school and commuter bus services were suspended this morning amid heavy snowfall.

The region was hit with more snow and freezing temperatures overnight.

Several schools have had to close their doors for a fourth day, impacting more than 30,000 pupils across the north and north-east.

Meanwhile, temperatures as low as –13C today and –15C tomorrow are expected at the Cairngorms National Park.

Highland buses suspended until further notice

Stagecoach informed this morning that all commuter and school buses across the Highlands were suspended until further notice.

The bus operator explained that it was due to “heavy snowfall and icy roads.”

An update provided by the company at 10am explained that they were attempting to resume Inverness buses.

Shortly after 11am, Stagecoach confirmed that all Inverness services are now in operation.

A post reads: “All of our Inverness services are now operating.

“Please be advised that there will likely be delays due to untreated roads and icy conditions.

“The safety of our passengers and drivers is paramount.”

Stagecoach Highland is posting constant updates on its X/Twitter page.

Snow and ice leading to travel disruption

Traffic Scotland has warned motorists that the current weather is causing traffic disruption across the Highlands, Aberdeenshire and Moray.

Its website reads: “Snow showers and ice leading to further travel disruption.

“Sleet and snow showers will continue for the rest of Wednesday and Thursday, before dying out by the end of Thursday evening.

“Further accumulations of 3-7 cm are expected to low levels, with 10-15 cm possible above 150 metres.”

What to expect:

Increased stopping distance

Reduced visibility

Increased journey time

Risk of ice patches

Lane markings obscured

Snow gate closures

Obstructions on the road (abandoned vehicles)

Ice patches on road

Temperatures to plummet to -15C

The north and north-east is being hit with freezing temperatures today.

Inverness is experiencing minimum temperatures of -5C, while -2C may be reached in Aberdeen and Elgin.

Meanwhile, towns across the Cairngorms National Park are experiencing the lowest temperatures.

Up to -10C may be experienced in Aviemore today while -7C could be reached in Kingussie.

In Braemar, temperatures today could be as low as -13.

Temperatures are expected to be even lower tomorrow, as the Met Office extended the current warning.

Aviemore is set to experience the lowest temperatures, which may plummet to as low as -15C.