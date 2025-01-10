Woman charged over dog attack in Aberdeenshire village

A woman has been charged following a dog attack in Udny Station.

Emergency services were called to reports of the incident, near Pitmedden, just after 4pm on Thursday, December 19.

Yesterday, a warrant was executed on a home in the Cherry Row area, and a dog was then seized.

A 34-year-old woman has now been charged following the incident.

Woman hospitalised after Udny Station dog attack

A woman, as well as another dog, were attacked during the incident.

The woman was taken to hospital where she received treatment.

The breed of the dogs involved and the extent of any injuries are not known.

Constable Jordan Titmuss said: “We’d like to thank the community for their assistance with our enquiries.”

A report will now be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.