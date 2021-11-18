Travis singer says he’ll ‘never look at a sausage dog the same way’ after attack that left him needing emergency surgery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment

Travis singer says he’ll ‘never look at a sausage dog the same way’ after attack that left him needing emergency surgery

By David Meikle
November 18, 2021, 1:59 pm Updated: November 18, 2021, 1:59 pm
Fran Healy has undergone emergency surgery after being attacked by a sausage dog - as he tried to save it

Travis singer Fran Healy has undergone emergency surgery after a sausage dog attack left him unable to play guitar.

The 48-year-old was left with a bloodied wound when the dog bit him last month.

He had stumbled upon a horror three-car crash near his Hollywood Hills home and saw the dog alone in the middle of the road, so tried to keep it away from harm.

But the startled pooch attacked as it tried to escape his grasp.

His wounds were treated immediately after the incident and the cuts were patched up at a nearby hospital.

But the singer has now revealed the injuries required surgery to allow him to get back to playing his guitar.

He posted a picture of his X-ray and pre-operation footage on his Twitter account.

Sausage dog saga’ update

He wrote: “So the latest in my sausage dog saga. I was referred to a hand specialist because, despite the wound healing, I still couldn’t play D on my guitar.

“The middle finger on the left hand was sticking 1cm above the string. The doc had me have an MRI which revealed fluid on the joints and possible torn tendons.

“I’ll never look at a sausage the same way again.”

The dog was later recaptured unharmed and returned to its owner, who stays in a property previously owned by Fleetwood Mac star Stevie Nicks.

Speaking at the time, Healy said: “I was driving down my hill and as I rounded a corner there were three cars jackknifed and from the middle of the chaos ran a dachshund.

“So I jumped out and chased it up the hill. Cars bomb down our hill and it would have been toast. So I tried to pick it up and it mauled the **** out my left hand.”

Healy joined Travis in 1991 and they went on to have a string of hits including Driftwood, Sing and Why Does It Always Rain On Me?

They have twice been awarded best British group at the BRIT Awards and were named NME Artist of the Year in 2000.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal