New theatre show brings festive ‘cracker of family fun’ to the north-east

Families in the north-east will be treated with a “spectacular” performance of Christmas magic this weekend – just in time to get all kids excited for Santa.

Children’s theatre company The McDougalls will return to the region with a new festive show following the success of their live performance in Aberdeen in the summer.

The crew will put on their Christmas jumpers to spread some festive cheer in Elgin Town Hall tomorrow before taking their jolly sets to Aberdeen Arts Centre on Sunday.

Children of all ages have been invited to join Max, Auntie Aggie and Morag the Rabbit as they board the Toyland Express for a day of festive fun and musical mayhem.

The trio will take families on a colourful musical adventure as they travel through Toyland on a quest to return all the missing toys to their rightful owners.

Auntie Aggie, who will fill the shoes of the “larger than life” Mother Christmas, said: “It’s the first time The McDougalls have performed in Elgin, and we’re back in Aberdeen by popular demand after our last sell-out show.

“I want everyone to join in the fun and dress up as their favourite toy – it’s going to be such fun, and what a way to get you in the mood for Christmas.”

Tickets can be booked on the Elgin Town Hall’s and Aberdeen Arts Centre’s websites.