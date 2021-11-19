Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment

New theatre show brings festive ‘cracker of family fun’ to the north-east

By Denny Andonova
November 19, 2021, 5:18 pm Updated: November 19, 2021, 5:48 pm
The McDougalls in Toyland will be held in Elgin tomorrow and in Aberdeen on Sunday.

Families in the north-east will be treated with a “spectacular” performance of Christmas magic this weekend – just in time to get all kids excited for Santa.

Children’s theatre company The McDougalls will return to the region with a new festive show following the success of their live performance in Aberdeen in the summer.

The crew will put on their Christmas jumpers to spread some festive cheer in Elgin Town Hall tomorrow before taking their jolly sets to Aberdeen Arts Centre on Sunday.

Children of all ages have been invited to join Max, Auntie Aggie and Morag the Rabbit as they board the Toyland Express for a day of festive fun and musical mayhem.

The trio will take families on a colourful musical adventure as they travel through Toyland on a quest to return all the missing toys to their rightful owners.

Auntie Aggie, who will fill the shoes of the “larger than life” Mother Christmas, said: “It’s the first time The McDougalls have performed in Elgin, and we’re back in Aberdeen by popular demand after our last sell-out show.

“I want everyone to join in the fun and dress up as their favourite toy – it’s going to be such fun, and what a way to get you in the mood for Christmas.”

Tickets can be booked on the Elgin Town Hall’s and Aberdeen Arts Centre’s websites.

