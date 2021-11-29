Vampire Diaries and Walking Dead stars confirmed for Aberdeen Comic Con

The Vampire Diaries and The Walking Dead stars have just been confirmed to appear at Comic Con (North East) which will welcome thousands of fans to celebrate cult films and TV.

The north-east version of Comic Con Scotland will be at P&J Live on March 12 and 13 2022.

Andy Kleek, CEO and founder of Monopoly Events which stages Comic Con, previously said that “Aberdeen will see the biggest line up it’s ever seen”. Two big names have just been confirmed for the much-anticipated event and many other fan and cult favourites are yet to be revealed.

One of the stars is Michael Malarkey who is best known for playing the role of Enzo in TV series The Vampire Diaries. He is also a musician and he released his second album Graveracer in early 2020.

Ross Marquand, who played Aaron on The Walking Dead and also portrayed Red Skull in the films Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, will also be coming to Aberdeen to greet his north-east fans.

Claire-Lena Miller-Davis, exhibition sales manager at P&J Live, said: “We are delighted to have already seen some fantastic stars added to the Comic Con (North East) line-up, with many more to come.

“We know that there is a huge interest in Comic Con events in the region, with ticket sales having already hit the 5,000 mark over the weekend, and can’t wait to see what other treats are in store at the two-day event.”

In addition to stars, the two-day event will also boast movie and TV props, cosplay competitions, gaming, anime and merchandising traders, across the world of film, television and comics.

How to buy tickets for Comic Con (North East

Tickets for Comic Con (North East) – which is at P&J Live on March 12 and 13 – are still available and can be purchased here.

You might also like…