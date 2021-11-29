Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment

Vampire Diaries and Walking Dead stars confirmed for Aberdeen Comic Con

By Danica Ollerova
November 29, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: November 29, 2021, 1:29 pm

The Vampire Diaries and The Walking Dead stars have just been confirmed to appear at Comic Con (North East) which will welcome thousands of fans to celebrate cult films and TV.

The north-east version of Comic Con Scotland will be at P&J Live on March 12 and 13 2022.

Andy Kleek, CEO and founder of Monopoly Events which stages Comic Con, previously said that “Aberdeen will see the biggest line up it’s ever seen”. Two big names have just been confirmed for the much-anticipated event and many other fan and cult favourites are yet to be revealed.

One of the stars is Michael Malarkey who is best known for playing the role of Enzo in TV series The Vampire Diaries. He is also a musician and he released his second album Graveracer in early 2020.

Ross Marquand, who played Aaron on The Walking Dead and also portrayed Red Skull in the films Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, will also be coming to Aberdeen to greet his north-east fans.

Claire-Lena Miller-Davis, exhibition sales manager at P&J Live, said: “We are delighted to have already seen some fantastic stars added to the Comic Con (North East) line-up, with many more to come.

“We know that there is a huge interest in Comic Con events in the region, with ticket sales having already hit the 5,000 mark over the weekend, and can’t wait to see what other treats are in store at the two-day event.”

In addition to stars, the two-day event will also boast movie and TV props, cosplay competitions, gaming, anime and merchandising traders, across the world of film, television and comics.

How to buy tickets for Comic Con (North East

Tickets for Comic Con (North East) – which is at P&J Live on March 12 and 13 – are still available and can be purchased here.

