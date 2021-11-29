Gary Barlow: All you need to know about his Aberdeen gig at P&J Live

Almost three decades have passed since Gary Barlow and his Take That bandmates first played in the north-east. And now, the Mancunian musician will return to Aberdeen to perform his biggest hits.

From whether you need to have proof of vaccination to how to get to the popular Aberdeen venue, we answer your questions about Gary Barlow’s upcoming P&J Live gig.

When and where will Gary Barlow perform in Aberdeen?

Singer-songwriter Gary Barlow will bring his All The Hits Live 2021 tour to P&J Live on Tuesday November 30.

Doors open at 6pm. His support act will perform from 7.25pm, with Gary expected to take to the stage at 8.30pm.

Which songs will he perform?

With his new tour called All The Hits Live, it’s safe to assume the setlist will be composed of Gary’s biggest hits and audiences can expect to hear songs from his Take That days too.

What is Gary Barlow best known for?

Gary is one of the UK’s most successful songwriters, having written 13 number-one singles – ten with his pop band Take That. Huge in the 90s, the band is known for their hits Back for Good, Never Forget, Patience and Greatest Day.

Who’s the support act?

Leona Lewis, who won the third series of The X Factor in 2006, will support Gary Barlow in Aberdeen. She is famous for her songs Bleeding Love and Better In Time.

Do I need a digital ticket?

No, both digital and print-at-home tickets are available. If using a digital ticket, please ensure you are logged in to your Ticketmaster app and have your ticket open prior to entry – 4G tends to slow down when big crowds gather.

If using a print-at-home ticket, please ensure this is printed before your arrival at the venue.

How do I get to P&J Live?

Venue bosses are urging people to use public transport.

On foot

P&J Live is only a 15-minute walk from both Aberdeen International Airport and Dyce Train Station.

Bus

Stagecoach Jet Service 727: The Aberdeen Union Square Bus Station to Aberdeen Airport via P&J Live route operates 24/7, with buses every 10 to 30 minutes. The bus journey will take approximately 30 minutes.

The Aberdeen Union Square Bus Station to Aberdeen Airport via P&J Live route operates 24/7, with buses every 10 to 30 minutes. The bus journey will take approximately 30 minutes. First X27 Service: The Guild Street Aberdeen Bus Station to Aberdeen Airport via P&J Live route operates from 5:35am to 5:30pm Monday – Saturday.

Additional busses will depart from Union Square to the venue on a dedicated PJ1 service from 6.10pm.

Bicycle

Extensive bicycle parking is available in both the surface and sub-t car parks free of charge. Click here to see cycling maps to check out how to get to the venue.

Car + parking

Gig-goers can enter via Dyce Drive or A96 if travelling southbound, as other entry points are bus gates only. Visitors can exit via all three exits, at the A96, Dyce Drive and Wellheads Drive. To pay for parking people can either use one of the on-site payment machines or APCOA Connect App.

Parking charges: £3.50 (up to three hours), £10 (up to eight hours), £15 (up to 15 hours).

Drop-off + pick up

A drop-off and pick-up point is situated beside the taxi rank. Please note that the maximum stay is 30 minutes.

Taxi

There is a taxi pick-up and drop-off point located on the P&J Live site, as well as a dedicated taxi rank which is in operation during major events.

Do I need to have proof of vaccination?

Due to the capacity of the event, visitors will not be required to present proof of vaccination status on entry to this event.

(From October all indoor live events with an audience capacity of over 10,000, indoor standing shows of 500+ and all consumer exhibitions, will require visitors to present proof of vaccination on entry.)

Will I have to wear a face mask?

Yes. By law, everyone aged 12 and over must wear a face covering, unless exempt, in most indoor public spaces, including indoor entertainment venues. Masks need not be worn when eating, drinking or dancing.

Can I take a backpack to the event?

No, large bags, backpacks of any kind or umbrellas are not permitted into the venue.

Will alcohol and food be available?

There are many food and beverage options available to purchase, including catering outlets offering a variety of hot food options. P&J Live aims to be completely cashless – all the venue’s bars, kiosks and restaurants accept card payments and there are no cash machines on site.

Are tickets for Gary Barlow Aberdeen gig still available?

There are still a few tickets available from pandjlive.com

