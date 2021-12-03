Kevin Bridges: Tickets now on sale for third Aberdeen date as two shows sell out

Comedian Kevin Bridges has added a third date at P&J Live as Aberdeen fans snapped up all tickets for his previously announced shows.

His original gig on October 1 sold out even before tickets went on sale to the general public. The pre-sale for the funnyman’s show started at 10am on December 1 and tickets were almost all gone by lunchtime, said P&J Live bosses.

Proving incredibly popular with north-east fans, the comedian added another Aberdeen date on Friday September 30 – which has now also almost sold out.

So, the decision was taken to add an extra show on Thursday September 29 to meet the incredible demand for tickets for the 10,000 capacity gig.

Incredible demand for Kevin Bridges tickets in Aberdeen

Louise Stewart, head of entertainment, exhibitions and marketing at P&J Live, said: “We would like to thank everyone who has already bought tickets to see Kevin Bridges next year.

“With two sold-out shows and a third date added, this really does top the year off. We couldn’t be happier to have returned to live events in the past few weeks – it’s really been such a buzz to finally get back to what we do best.”

Kevin, who is touring with his Overdue Catch-Up show, had previously broken box office records with his last two tours – Brand New in 2018 and A Whole Different Story in 2015 – winning awards from Ticketmaster and Ents24 for the Fastest Selling Ticket of the Year.

The comedian’s last two tours have accumulated just under a million tickets sold across the world, including a record of 35 sold-out shows at Glasgow’s Hydro.

Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased here.

