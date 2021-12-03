Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment

Kevin Bridges: Tickets now on sale for third Aberdeen date as two shows sell out

By Danica Ollerova
December 3, 2021, 12:02 pm

Comedian Kevin Bridges has added a third date at P&J Live as Aberdeen fans snapped up all tickets for his previously announced shows.

His original gig on October 1 sold out even before tickets went on sale to the general public. The pre-sale for the funnyman’s show started at 10am on December 1 and tickets were almost all gone by lunchtime, said P&J Live bosses.

Proving incredibly popular with north-east fans, the comedian added another Aberdeen date on Friday September 30 – which has now also almost sold out.

So, the decision was taken to add an extra show on Thursday September 29 to meet the incredible demand for tickets for the 10,000 capacity gig.

Comedian Kevin Bridges will perform in Aberdeen's P&J LIve in 2022.
Comedian Kevin Bridges will perform in Aberdeen’s P&J Live.

Incredible demand for Kevin Bridges tickets in Aberdeen

Louise Stewart, head of entertainment, exhibitions and marketing at P&J Live, said: “We would like to thank everyone who has already bought tickets to see Kevin Bridges next year.

“With two sold-out shows and a third date added, this really does top the year off. We couldn’t be happier to have returned to live events in the past few weeks – it’s really been such a buzz to finally get back to what we do best.”

Kevin, who is touring with his Overdue Catch-Up show, had previously broken box office records with his last two tours – Brand New in 2018 and A Whole Different Story in 2015 – winning awards from Ticketmaster and Ents24 for the Fastest Selling Ticket of the Year.

The comedian’s last two tours have accumulated just under a million tickets sold across the world, including a record of 35 sold-out shows at Glasgow’s Hydro.

Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased here.

You might also like…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal