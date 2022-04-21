German comedy ambassador Henning Wehn is coming to Aberdeen and Inverness

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

While his new show is all about the coronavirus crisis, Henning Wehn was always certain the pandemic wouldn’t get in the way of his tour – simply because he predicted the whole thing.

Just when the self-proclaimed German comedy ambassador’s previous tour Get On With It was finishing up, he announced his plans to stop touring for a year.

It just so happened that his tour ended in March 2020 and the whole world was forced to “take a year off”.

“It was my plan to take 2020 off but when I said that, I didn’t expect that everyone else will be off for a year too,” said Henning.

It’s also a bit spooky that in late 2021 the Covid measures came into play the exact week he finished touring.

And since most rules have now been removed, the comedian is excited to be back on the road with It’ll All Come Out In The Wash which he says is his “unbiased looked on the Covid crisis” and it definitely isn’t all “doom and gloom”.

Excited to be back on tour

“I’m always looking forward to being back on tour,” said Henning.

“Touring is about writing, performing and travelling – and I enjoy all three.”

And the funnyman cannot wait to be back playing for Aberdeen audiences on April 23.

“I’ve been to Aberdeen a few times,” said Henning.

“There used to be something called Aberdeen Beer Fest and I hosted that for a few years.

“I supported Stewart Lee on tour there and I’ve been there with my own solo shows.”

Aberdeen bucket list

While he visited Aberdeen on a number of occasions and enjoyed being in the city, there’s still something on his “Aberdeen bucket list”.

He said: “I like the City of Granite. I took a ferry to Shetland from Aberdeen but one thing I haven’t managed is to go to Pittodrie – I’ve never been to a game so that has to change.”

Henning is grateful he has an “appreciative” north-east fanbase that always supports him.

He said: “In the early days when you start doing stand-up, it’s harder to gig. It’s because you’re not as clued-up as a performer but it can also be a setup when no one wants to be at a comedy gig.

“They just put a mic stand in the corner of a bar and people in there just want a quiet time and some idiot pipes up in the corner. So these audiences aren’t as appreciative and think you’re a nuisance.”

When Henning is not touring, comedy fans can also spot him on TV. He previously appeared on Would I Lie To You, 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown, Have I Got News For You and a few other programmes.

He said: “They (the TV programmes) are enjoyable but nothing beats doing live stand-up. On TV, as much as it might be fun, there is a lot of waiting and they slap some make-up on you and say ‘do this and do that’ and you have to be there five hours early.

“But with stand-up, it’s just my tour manager and I turning up to a venue and do a quick sound and light check and everything’s got purpose to it.”

How to book tickets to see Henning Wehn in Aberdeen and Inverness

Henning Wehn will bring his new tour It’ll All Come Out In The Wash to The Tivoli Theatre on Saturday April 23. Tickets are still available and can be purchased here.

He’ll then travel to Eden Court in Inverness on Sunday April 24. Click here to book tickets.

You might also like…