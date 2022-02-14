Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Partnership Home Entertainment

What’s on at His Majesty’s Theatre? Fun new take on a classic whodunnit!

In partnership with Aberdeen Performing Arts
February 14, 2022, 11:00 am
what's on at his majesty's theatre aberdeen? The Hound of the Baskervilles!

Calling all Sherlock fans and lovers of ingenious comedy sketches… Have you heard what’s on at His Majesty’s Theatre in Aberdeen?

A show which puts a hilarious twist on Arthur Conan Doyle’s classic whodunnit, the Hound of the Baskervilles, is coming to town this month as part of the line-up for this year’s Granite Noir!

The fun and farcical play, adapted by Steven Canny and John Nicholson for Peepolykus, is suitable for a wide range of audiences, from your gran to your kids.

And with a cast of just three actors, the whole performance is full of theatrical ingenuity.

What’s the story behind the hit show coming to His Majesty’s Theatre in Aberdeen?

The plot follows famous detective Sherlock Holmes, played by Jake Ferretti (The Kitchen, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night Time, The Understudy), as he must uncover the mystery surrounding the death of Sir Charles Baskerville.

what's on at his majesty's theatre aberdeen? The Hound of the Baskervilles!
The three-member cast wows audiences with theatrical ingenuity

With the help of his trusty sidekick, Dr Watson, who is portrayed by Niall Ransom (Mischief Movie Night, The Comedy About A Bank Robbery, Fcuk’d), Holmes must act fast, as a rumour of a cursed hound roaming the moors puts the last remaining Baskerville heir, Sir Henry, at risk.

Sir Henry is the third and final cast member and is flawlessly by Serena Mantaghi (Welcome To Iran, To Build a Rocket, Mrs Wilson).

A massive hit in the West End, this ingenious adaptation combines an exhilarating collision of farce, theatrical invention and wonderfully comic performances to offer a brand-new twist on the greatest detective story of all time!

Why must you see The Hound of the Baskervilles at His Majesty’s Theatre?

The play was originally performed at the Octagon Theatre last summer, when mega talented Lotte Wakeman gave the classic detective novel the hilarious overhaul no one knew it needed – until now.

amazing reviews for the hound of the baskervilles
The hit West End show has had rave reviews

She said: “I’ve been blown away by the wonderful response to this production of The Hound of the Baskervilles; it’s been a real joy to have audiences back in the theatre, laughing uproariously every night.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to be teaming up with Original Theatre Company so that this production can now embark on a national tour and be enjoyed even more widely.

“I think it’s exactly the sort of joyful, energetic and entertaining show that audiences will be hungry for and I’m delighted to be sharing the Octagon’s work across the UK.

“Our top-notch cast and superb creative and technical team are raring to go, and we’re looking forward to giving our audiences a fantastic night out.”

Don’t miss out – order your tickets today from the Aberdeen Performing Arts website and discover other fantastic shows on at His Majesty’s Theatre this month!

