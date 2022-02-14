[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Calling all Sherlock fans and lovers of ingenious comedy sketches… Have you heard what’s on at His Majesty’s Theatre in Aberdeen?

A show which puts a hilarious twist on Arthur Conan Doyle’s classic whodunnit, the Hound of the Baskervilles, is coming to town this month as part of the line-up for this year’s Granite Noir!

The fun and farcical play, adapted by Steven Canny and John Nicholson for Peepolykus, is suitable for a wide range of audiences, from your gran to your kids.

And with a cast of just three actors, the whole performance is full of theatrical ingenuity.

What’s the story behind the hit show coming to His Majesty’s Theatre in Aberdeen?

The plot follows famous detective Sherlock Holmes, played by Jake Ferretti (The Kitchen, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night Time, The Understudy), as he must uncover the mystery surrounding the death of Sir Charles Baskerville.

With the help of his trusty sidekick, Dr Watson, who is portrayed by Niall Ransom (Mischief Movie Night, The Comedy About A Bank Robbery, Fcuk’d), Holmes must act fast, as a rumour of a cursed hound roaming the moors puts the last remaining Baskerville heir, Sir Henry, at risk.

Sir Henry is the third and final cast member and is flawlessly by Serena Mantaghi (Welcome To Iran, To Build a Rocket, Mrs Wilson).

A massive hit in the West End, this ingenious adaptation combines an exhilarating collision of farce, theatrical invention and wonderfully comic performances to offer a brand-new twist on the greatest detective story of all time!

Why must you see The Hound of the Baskervilles at His Majesty’s Theatre?

The play was originally performed at the Octagon Theatre last summer, when mega talented Lotte Wakeman gave the classic detective novel the hilarious overhaul no one knew it needed – until now.

She said: “I’ve been blown away by the wonderful response to this production of The Hound of the Baskervilles; it’s been a real joy to have audiences back in the theatre, laughing uproariously every night.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to be teaming up with Original Theatre Company so that this production can now embark on a national tour and be enjoyed even more widely.

“I think it’s exactly the sort of joyful, energetic and entertaining show that audiences will be hungry for and I’m delighted to be sharing the Octagon’s work across the UK.

“Our top-notch cast and superb creative and technical team are raring to go, and we’re looking forward to giving our audiences a fantastic night out.”

Don't miss out – order your tickets today from the Aberdeen Performing Arts website – and discover other fantastic shows on at His Majesty's Theatre this month!