John Bishop: All you need to know about the comedian’s show in Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Comedy superstar John Bishop is coming to Aberdeen with his highly anticipated brand new stand-up show Right Here, Right Now.

His eighth tour will see him perform across the UK, Ireland, America, Canada and Europe – with Aberdeen fans among the first ones to enjoy his new material.

From what kind of jokes to expect to how to get to the popular Aberdeen venue, we answer your questions about John Bishop’s upcoming P&J Live gig.

When and where will John Bishop perform in Aberdeen?

Comedian John Bishop will bring his show Right Here, Right Now to P&J Live on Friday February 18.

What is John Bishop best known for?

The comedian has achieved huge success with a number of his own comedy, entertainment and documentary shows including John Bishop’s Britain, John Bishop’s Only Joking, John Bishop: In Conversation With… and many more.

The funnyman is also in the current series of Doctor Who as Dan Lewis, the newest companion to Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor.

He is known for his charity work too – he raised £4.2 million for Sport Relief 2012.

What is his new tour about?

John, who is well known for his unique observational humour and charm, is really excited to be hitting the road again.

“Laughter is so important, and there’s not been enough of it,” said the comedian.

“Like all live performers, I’ve missed the audience massively. Let’s be honest, you’re not going to get a round of applause in your own house, are you?”

The funnyman said that while the show doesn’t solely focus on Covid-19, it simply has to be mentioned.

John said: “Covid has got to be mentioned because it’s a universal experience. Like anything else that you’ve all been through, you’ve got to acknowledge it.

“I’ll be talking about the experience of being at home and realising stuff about yourself.

“You’ve got to start being honest with yourself and admit ‘I’m probably never going to learn the piano because I had loads of time lately, and I still haven’t done it. Maybe I shouldn’t have bought that piano.'”

Who’s the support act?

John will be supported by Scottish Comedian Of The Year finalist Ray Bradshaw. Audiences can expect his set to be peppered with witty one-liners.

Do I need a digital ticket?

No, both digital and print-at-home tickets are available. If using a digital ticket, please ensure you are logged in to your Ticketmaster app and have your ticket open prior to entry – 4G tends to slow down when big crowds gather.

If using a print-at-home ticket, please ensure this is printed before your arrival at the venue.

How do I get to P&J Live to see XX in Aberdeen?

Venue bosses are urging people to use public transport.

On foot

P&J Live is only a 15-minute walk from both Aberdeen International Airport and Dyce Train Station.

Bus

Stagecoach Jet Service 727: The Aberdeen Union Square Bus Station to Aberdeen Airport via P&J Live route operates 24/7, with buses every 10 to 30 minutes. The bus journey will take approximately 30 minutes.

First X27 Service: The Guild Street Aberdeen Bus Station to Aberdeen Airport via P&J Live route operates from 5:35am to 5:30pm Monday – Saturday.

Additional busses will depart from Union Square to the venue on a dedicated PJ1 service from 6.10pm. Busses will depart back into Aberdeen city centre after the event is finished. These will depart from the front of the Hilton Hotel.

Bicycle

Extensive bicycle parking is available in both the surface and sub-t car parks free of charge.

Car + parking

Gig-goers can enter via Dyce Drive or A96 if travelling southbound, as other entry points are bus gates only. Visitors can exit via all three exits, at the A96, Dyce Drive and Wellheads Drive. To pay for parking people can either use one of the on-site payment machines or APCOA Connect App.

Parking charges: £3.50 (up to three hours), £10 (up to eight hours), £15 (up to 15 hours).

Drop-off + pick up

A drop-off and pick-up point is situated beside the taxi rank. Please note that the maximum stay is 30 minutes.

Taxi

There is a taxi pick-up and drop-off point located on the P&J Live site, as well as a dedicated taxi rank which is in operation during major events.

Do I need to have proof of vaccination?

No. Visitors will not be required to present proof of vaccination status OR proof of a negative LFT/PCR on entry. However, P&J Live bosses recommend that all visitors take a rapid lateral flow test ahead of attending the event.

Will I have to wear a face mask?

Yes. By law, everyone aged 12 and over must wear a face covering, unless exempt, in most indoor public spaces, including indoor entertainment venues. Masks need not be worn when eating, drinking or dancing.

Can I take a backpack to the event?

No, large bags, backpacks of any kind of umbrellas are not permitted into the venue.

Will alcohol and food be available?

There are many food and beverage options available to purchase, including catering outlets offering a variety of hot food options. P&J Live aims to be completely cashless – all the venue’s bars, kiosks and restaurants accept card payments and there are no cash machines on site.

Are tickets for John Bishop’s Aberdeen gig still available?

There are still tickets available from pandjlive.com.

You might also like…