John Bishop’s P&J Live gig is still going ahead tonight

John Bishop’s P&J Live gig is still going ahead this evening despite many fans saying they won’t be able to get to the Aberdeen venue.

Storm Eunice has been causing delays and travel disruptions, with some motorists being trapped on the A96 Aberdeen to Inverurie road for more than three hours.

John, who kicked off his Right Here, Right Now tour earlier this week, is scheduled to perform at P&J Live tonight (Friday February 18).

Despite the disruptions, P&J Live confirmed that the comedy superstar managed to get to Aberdeen in time for his gig which is scheduled to go ahead as planned.

P&J Live’s spokesperson said: “We’re looking forward to seeing you all tonight for John Bishop.

“Doors will open at 6pm with the support act starting at 8pm. John Bishop will be on stage at 8.50pm and is scheduled to end around 10.10pm.”

Might be a bit empty in there tonight, half of your audience can’t get there – road closures , bloody snow ❄️ — Michelle (@michellekemp) February 18, 2022

The venue bosses confirmed that buses to and from the venue will be running and they’re working to make sure fans can get to P&J Live.

They said: “All bus services to and from the venue are operating as scheduled. We urge visitors to observe weather conditions, leave in plenty of time and take care when driving to and from the venue.

“Snow ploughs and gritters will be working around P&J Live, all bus routes and within our car parks, ensuring access to the site is clear.

“We hope you enjoy the show.”

