Storm Eunice: Disruption to CalMac services to last until next week

By Michelle Henderson
February 18, 2022, 6:29 pm Updated: February 18, 2022, 6:41 pm
CalMac bosses have warned disruption to ferry services will continue into next week.
Commuters are being braced for a rough weekend of travel as ferry operator CalMac warns disruption will continue into next week following Storm Eunice.

Bosses have warned that forecasts for further adverse weather in the coming days is likely to lead to further delays and cancellations across the fleet.

Passengers are being warned to expect disruption to the start of the working week as forecasters predict the return of blustery conditions.

A 24-hour yellow weather warning will come into affect from Sunday, covering parts of the Highlands, Grampian and the west coast.

The warning, imposed by the Met Office, will come into affect from noon on Sunday until 12pm the following day.

Ferry bosses are advising customers to “plan ahead” before venturing out.

CalMac spokeswoman said: “With more poor weather forecast for the coming days, we are asking customers planning to travel with us to check their journey before setting off.

“It is likely that some sailings will be cancelled, sometimes at short notice, if conditions deteriorate. This will only happen as a last resort if our experienced masters agree that sailing will put passengers and crew at risk.”

What services are likely to be affected?

CalMac bosses have advised customers that crossings between Oban, Coll and Tiree are liable to disruption tomorrow due to the forecast swell conditions. 

Services between Lochaline and Fishnish are also liable to delay or cancellation at short notice.

An amended timetable has also been implemented onboard sailings between Mallaig and Small Isles.

