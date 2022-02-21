Highland air traffic control jobs retained as Prospect members endorse Hial proposals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Highland air traffic control jobs retained as Prospect members endorse Hial proposals

By Louise Glen
February 21, 2022, 4:26 pm Updated: February 21, 2022, 4:40 pm
The air control tower in Stornoway in the Western Isles will be retained locally. Picture by Sandy McCook.
The air control tower in Stornoway in the Western Isles will be retained locally. Picture by Sandy McCook.

A long-running dispute over Highlands and island jobs has been been concluded with no loss of local employment.

Prospect union members at Highlands and Islands Airports Limited (Hial) have voted to accept revised plans that retain jobs locally at on-site air traffic control towers.

Hial had previously argued for a “remote towers” project that would have centralised air traffic operations to Inverness.

In January, after a long-running campaign by Prospect members and local communities, the Hial board agreed a revised strategic direction.

A number of strikes had taken place across the region – bringing air travel to a halt in some island communities.

Hial has since removed proposals to relocate air traffic control jobs to the Highland capital.

Successful campaign by union

Today, Prospect said the ballot result is the conclusion of a successful campaign that represents a major win for workers.

It said high value jobs had been kept in remote communities and the future of these essential airports were safeguarded.

Inverness Airport.

Mike Clancy, general secretary of Prospect, said: “This shows what unions can achieve when working with local communities to safeguard the future of essential local services.

“Throughout this process, we have engaged constructively with Hial and are pleased to have reached an agreement that protects these highly-skilled jobs in rural communities and ensures the future of a vital transport network for local people.”

Strategic direction of Hial changed in January

The Hial board met on January 24 agreeing the future strategic direction for the air traffic management strategy (ATMS).

The new strategy will mean a centralised surveillance operation for Sumburgh, Kirkwall, Stornoway, Inverness, and Dundee airports.

It will be based at its existing approach radar facility on the Inverness airport site.

Air traffic tower services will continue to be provided locally at each of these airports.

The scope for a review of air traffic services in five years’ time was agreed between Hial and Prospect.

‘Engagement and compromise’

Hial managing director Inglis Lyon.

Inglis Lyon, Hial’s managing director said: “We are pleased that our colleagues have recognised the level of engagement and the compromise position that Hial and Prospect have worked hard to achieve.

“This alternative delivery of the ATMS programme would benefit our teams, our local communities and help futureproof air traffic services for the Highlands and islands.

“There is much work to do and moving forward we will continue to work closely with our colleagues and seek their input to develop the necessary detail.”

Separate working groups will be established to discuss the future service delivery options for Benbecula and Wick John O’Groats airports.

