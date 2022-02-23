REVIEW: The Hound of the Baskervilles leaves Aberdeen audience howling with laughter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
REVIEW: The Hound of the Baskervilles leaves Aberdeen audience howling with laughter

By Danica Ollerova
February 23, 2022, 6:00 am
The three-member cast wowed Aberdeen audiences with theatrical ingenuity.

With rapid costume changes, utter silliness, dame-like costumes and hilarious dance numbers, West End comedy The Hound of the Baskervilles could easily give any panto a run for its money – oh, yes, it could.

The daft, farcical and knockabout version of the classic Sherlock Holmes story brought criminally good fun to Aberdeen’s His Majesty’s Theatre and unofficially kicked off the city’s crime-writing festival Granite Noir.

Breaking the fourth from the very beginning, the talented cast told Aberdeen audience members the performance was so scary that those easily frightened should just go home. Unsurprisingly, all theatre-lovers decided to stay and the only screams that echoed in the venue were of laughter – and there was a lot of them.

Swirling fog and roaring laughter… the updated The Hound Of The Baskervilles is currently at HMT.

Brilliant adaptation of The Hound of the Baskervilles

The show starts with the suspicious death of Sir Charles Baskerville. His friend Doctor Mortimer tells Sherlock Holmes and his sidekick Dr. Watson that he believes the ghost hound who roams the moors of Dartmoor had something to do with his passing. But Doctor Mortimer doesn’t want Holmes to investigate – he just wants to make sure the new Baskerville heir Sir Henry is safe.

While it would have been easier to write a spoof or invent characters and scenes that weren’t part of the original story, this production of The Hound of the Baskervilles is very faithful to the drama and intrigue of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s classic eerie tale.

But how is it possible to inject fast-paced comedy and surreal sense of humour into a world-famous mystery so effortlessly? Elementary, my dear Watson – you just need a trio of stellar actors who can portray all the characters.

Fabulous play with a lot of fun twists and turns.

Trio of talented actors bring famous characters to life

And the cast of Jake Ferretti, Serena Manteghi and Niall Ransome really gave it their all. Each of them played multiple roles and used clever – and incredibly fast – shifts in costume and mannerisms to portray different characters.

Jake – who took on the iconic role of sophisticated but surprisingly Spanish Sherlock Holmes – was fantastic and his hissy fit at the start of the second act was one of the highlights of the show.

Niall portrayed Dr. Watson – and many other characters – brilliantly and his comedic timing was spot on. And Serena – who brought Sir Henry, Doctor Mortimer and not two but three yokels to life – added even more jokes and playfulness to the play.

Niall Ransome as Dr. Watson in The Hound of the Baskervilles. Don’t miss the show in Aberdeen.

Mistaken identities and impenetrable disguises

The plot also involved a number of running jokes, mistaken identities, impenetrable disguises and a surprising number of animals – which, of course, also included the mysterious and dangerous hound.

Whether you’re a huge Sherlock Holmes fan or you’re just looking to see a play as part of Aberdeen’s Granite Noir, you certainly won’t be in the doghouse for taking your friends or family to see The Hound of the Baskervilles.

The Hound of the Baskervilles is at His Majesty’s Theatre until Saturday February 26.

Click here for more information and if you wish to book tickets.

