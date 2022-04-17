Two-Minute Masterpiece: Qing dynasty Buddha on display at Aberdeen Art Gallery

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Created in the 19th century and bought by Aberdeen architect-turned-jeweller James Cromar Watt, this Buddha was beautifully made from carved giltwood.

The creative developed a particular interest in Asian culture, collecting various objects and incorporating Eastern themes in his jewellery.

Here, Thomas Buckland, museum assistant with Aberdeen Art Gallery and Museums, tells us more about the Buddha seated on a lotus flower throne.

Two-Minute Masterpiece is a series featuring the north-east’s art treasures. Telling the stories of these works – and sharing their love for them – are the people who see them every day, the staff at the galleries or museums where they are held.

