Two-Minute Masterpiece: Remarkable story of women’s rights activist Mary Slessor

Pioneering women’s rights activist and missionary Mary Slessor is probably most famous for having stopped the common practice of infanticide of twins in Okoyong in Nigeria.

Natives feared that one of the twins was a “devil’s child”. Unable to determine which child it was, they often let both of them die.

Aberdeen-born Mary Slessor adopted every child she found abandoned and helped care for them at an international Christian ministry in Nigeria, tells us Hollie Weatherhead, museum assistant with Aberdeen Art Gallery And Museums.

Two-Minute Masterpiece is a series featuring the north-east’s art treasures. Telling the stories of these works – and sharing their love for them – are the people who see them every day, the staff at the galleries or museums where they are held.

